The New York City apartment building has its fair share of ghosts. John Lennon's is reportedly among the spirits that haunt the halls.

John Lennon moved into The Dakota in 1973 and, according to those who have seen his ghost lingering outside, never left. The historic New York City apartment building reportedly has its fair share of ghosts, with Lennon amongst them. Visitors to the building have reported seeing Lennon’s ghost more than most of the building’s other spirits.

Guests to John Lennon’s apartment have seen his ghost

Lennon and Yoko Ono moved into the famed New York apartment building The Dakota seven years before his death. They raised their son, Sean Lennon, there, and Ono remained in the building for decades.

In 1980, Mark David Chapman shot Lennon outside The Dakota. Lennon and Ono were walking home from a recording session when Chapman attacked Lennon. Police officers rushed Lennon to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The Dakota | FPG/Getty Images

Even weeks after Lennon’s death, psychics began reporting that they saw him at the foot of their beds in The Dakota. People walking past have also reported seeing Lennon outside the building.

“Numerous reliable witnesses have reported seeing his ghost on the sidewalk in front of The Dakota,” wrote Dennis Hauck in The National Directory of Haunted Places. “In fact, Lennon’s ghost is probably one of the most active on record.”

Lennon’s ghost has also reportedly been sighted at a bungalow he rented in Los Angeles.

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher believes he has seen John Lennon’s ghost

Typically, Lennon’s ghost has been spotted at places where he lived. According to Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, he’s also making house calls to other musicians.

“I was in Manchester at a mate’s house,” Gallagher said, per NME. “I turned round and there I was, lying on the bed, and I sort of fell back into my body. There was a presence there and it was him, Lennon.”

Gallagher also owns Lennon’s former rocking chair, which he believes is also haunted.

“I’ve got Lennon’s rocking chair somewhere. Well I used to years ago, but I move house quite a bit, man, every couple of years, so I don’t know where …” he said per Metro. “It’s probably in storage at the moment, which is a shame. It sometimes freaks me out. Sometimes I come downstairs and it’s rocking on its own.”

The Beatles made a pact to visit one another after their deaths

Long before Lennon died, he and his bandmates made a pact to visit one another from beyond the grave. According to Paul McCartney, they half believed one of their bandmates would follow up on it. One-time Beatles bassist Stuart Sutcliffe died of a brain hemorrhage in 1962, and they worried he would come back to see them.

Stuart Sutcliffe | Collect/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

“If one of us were to die, he’d come back and let the others know if there was another side,” McCartney said, per The New Yorker. “So as Stuart was the first one to go, we did half expect him to show up. Any pans that rattled in the night could be him.”