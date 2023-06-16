If the 'big salad' from NBC's iconic sitcom 'Seinfeld' makes your mouth water, go for the gusto and try Joy Bauer's Mediterranean Egg Salad!

Have a hankering for a “big salad,” like the one Elaine Benes raved about on Seinfeld? The blue cheese chicken salad may have hit the spot for Elaine but she would have gone gaga for the ultimate big salad: Joy Bauer’s Mediterranean Egg Salad.

Packed with protein, Joy’s salad takes only five minutes to make, but an unlimited amount of time to consume. “It’s like a rainbow of Mediterranean deliciousness,” Joy described to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. ” Imagine it’s hard-boiled eggs that are sliced and arranged all around the outside of the platter. But truth be told, you could chop them up and put them any way you want. But there are olives, there’s onions, there’s artichoke hearts.”

What’s in Joy Bauer’s Mediterranean ‘big’ salad?

Similar to Elaine’s “big salad” on Seinfeld, Joy adds decadence with cheese in her big Mediterranean egg salad. “I crumble a little bit of feta cheese on top,” she said.

“I like using grape or cherry tomatoes because they’re a little bit more snappy than chopping them,” she shared. “If you have whole tomatoes in the house or in your garden, you can go ahead and chop those up. But it is so action-packed. And then I add all sorts of herbs, like parsley or basil. Fresh basil is delicious in this, but also I’m a dill lover.”

“I generally will tend to use a lemon vinaigrette, which is basically just extra virgin olive oil and freshly squeezed lemon,” Joy added. “The creamy hardiness of the hard-boiled eggs together with all of those flavors, it’s just like [chef’s kiss].”

Speaking of the big salad on ‘Seinfeld’ and eggs …

Remember the lobster eggs on Seinfeld? While Jerry’s date didn’t appreciate them on Seinfeld, she probably would have loved Joy’s elevated approach to deviled eggs – no lobster involved.

“One of the easiest ways to upgrade your deviled egg is to swap the mayo for Greek yogurt because there’s so many other flavorings going on and you’re still going to get that creamy dreamy texture that satisfies the cravings,” Joy said.

“Sometimes I’ll smash the yolks with a favorite store-bought hummus and that’s it!” Joy dished. “The hummus is so creamy, so between the yolk and the hummus, it’s perfectly fine. And if you’re buying roasted garlic hummus, it does the flavoring for you.”

“I do the same thing with guacamole, but when I do it with guac I add some minced dill,” she added. “So you can take it in all different directions. I love pesto. That’s another really great one. And if you’re like me, a squirt of Sriracha in any of the above because it gives it a fiery kick.”

Joy also loves all the nutritional benefits of eggs, especially the yolk. Approximately half of the protein is concentrated in the yolk. Plus the yolk is packed with vitamin D and choline, which helps with brain development.