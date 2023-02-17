Julia Wolf Concert Review — The ‘Rookie of the Year’ Sells Out NYC’s Bowery Ballroom

Julia Wolf became the ‘Rookie of the Year” at Bowery Ballroom, selling out the New York City concert venue and performing tracks from her recently released album, Good Thing We Stayed.

Here’s Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s recap and review of the concert.

NYC artist Julia Wolf released ‘Good Thing We Stayed’

Julia Wolf – ‘Good Thing We Stayed’ Press Photo | MixedMediaWorks

There’s an almost DIY-element to this songwriter, who co-produces and writes her own lyrics (in English and Italian). She’s the mastermind behind the graphics, videos, and photos. Wolf’s love for hip-hop is even tucked inside pop-driven tracks, particularly those from 2023’s Good Thing We Stayed.

“This album is a collection of memories that have left heavy marks on my life,” Wolf said in a statement. “The record tells the journey of what and who made me who I am. Seeing I almost gave up a few years ago and was ready to move to a different country, all I can say is: it’s a good thing we stayed.”

It’s a good thing fans stayed for her sold-out Bowery Ballroom performance in New York City — where the same message was illuminated via a neon sign onstage.

Julia Wolf sold out New York City’s Bowery Ballroom

Hailing from Queens, New York, this concert was somewhat of a homecoming for Wolf. The artist paused to acknowledge fans from Toronto and Germany, as well as those attending the concert solo because “we’re all besties here.”

“To be a person that used to be in the crowd, and then go to school for music, where I had the dean of the college tell me not to pursue music because I wasn’t going to be successful,” she said, receiving “boos” from the crowd. “But to be on this stage tonight, and to have all of you here, is such a full circle moment.”

The artist gave the audience options for songs to hear live. For her Instagram “day ones,” she sang and clapped one song a capella. Wolf performed a version of “Gothic Babe Tendencies” that only lives on her computer (sans blackbear, but still fun).

Julia Wolf, Hinge Boys, and the rise of social media music

Wolf’s music feels adjacent to a coming-of-age story. She leans into pop culture in her lyrics — describing all the trials and tribulations of being a Gen Z musician.

“Hinge Boy,” in particular, offers this artist’s perspective on the current New York City dating scene. The song details a consistent hookup situation, with “no strings, no strings.” Without time for a serious relationship, turning to apps and her “hinge boy” is the narrator’s easiest choice.

On Spotify, one of her most popular songs is “Captions.” In the quick, 1-minute track, Wolf appropriately sang, “Hit me for advice, but it’s more of a distraction / You can use my lyrics as your captions.”

These originals might not be particularly innovative in the alt-pop space. Regardless, her rise on TikTok is imminent, potentially going the route of artists like Gayle and Tai Verdes. During the concert, Wolf even mentioned her Instagram and YouTube-based “Sunday Confessionals” sessions, where she read and responded to fan prompts.

With such an emphasis on social media in her music, it makes sense this artist appeals to a younger, trendy, #fyp-driven audience. That was overwhelmingly reflected in her New York City audience, who danced and sang along with this “Rookie of the Year.”