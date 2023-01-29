Why Julien Baker Feels ‘Uncomplicated Pride’ Writing Music With Boygenius

After months of anticipation, Boygenius dropped three new songs — and news regarding their 2023 album, The Record. Before the supergroup returned, however, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker released music as solo artists.

Here’s what Baker said about her “uncomplicated pride” in working with the other chart-topping band members.

Boygenius returns with ‘The Record’ — premiering on March 31, 2023

Phoebe Bridges, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus of boygenius perform on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ | Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The boys are back. In 2018, boygenius released their self-titled EP, with “Me & My Dog” earning over 30 million Spotify plays. The entire collection featured six new songs, with boygenius performing live for NPR’s Tiny Desk Series.

This wouldn’t be the end of their collaborations, as Bridgers sometimes performed concerts with Dacus or Baker as opening acts or featured guests. In 2023, these artists also released the first three songs off their upcoming album — “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.”

Julien Baker shared her thoughts on working with boygenius — ‘I feel an uncomplicated pride about it’

Baker created music outside of her role with boygenius. One of her most popular songs is “Appointments,” featured on the 2017 release Turn Out the Lights. Still, working with Dacus and Bridgers helped her feel “ambitious” in a group setting.

“There’s a realm in which I feel permitted to be ambitious in this band, in a way that I can’t for my own solo stuff, because it’s something shared with people that I love who are the greatest songwriters ever,” Baker said during an interview with Rolling Stone. “I feel an uncomplicated pride about it.”

Of course, the other supergroup members felt similarly about the collaboration. Dacus specifically mentioned their upcoming life on tour together.

“We feel an element of home together,” Dacus said in the same interview. “We’ve been talking about picking a TV show, and after every show, watching one episode before bed. Very children’s-book vibes. I’ll give them each a little kiss on the head and tuck them in.”

How many songs are on ‘The Record’ by Boygenius?

The Record contains a “Side A” and “Side B,” each with six new tracks. On Side A, that’s “Without You Without Them,” “$20,” “Emily, I’m Sorry,” “True Blue,” “Cool About It,” and “Not Strong Enough.” Side B features “Revolution 0,” “Leonard Cohen,” “Satanist,” “We’re In Love,” “Anti-Curse,” and “Letter To An Old Poet.”

Vinyl copies of The Record are already available for pre-order on the boygenius website — listed in blue, silver, and black. Orders are expected to ship the week of March 31, 2023.

Boygenius also reunites at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and some listeners anticipate a tour in conjunction with the 2023 album. More information will presumably come in the following weeks.

Until The Record premieres, already-released music by the supergroup is available on most major streaming platforms.