The ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Never Shows How a Boat Full of People Die

The Jurassic Park movies had audiences sitting in suspense while watching dinosaurs chase the protagonists. However, a few died off-screen due to the formerly-extinct animals. While one star believes his character is alive, other unseen deaths remain unexplained.

One mysterious off-screen killing occurs in The Lost World: Jurassic Park. An entire crew was no longer alive when the boat reached San Diego. The movie never shows or explains what happened.

‘Jurassic Park’ has been a successful franchise

Steven Spielberg says The Lost World: Jurassic Park was "inferior" because he got "too confident."https://t.co/lEowjzcQLs pic.twitter.com/ziEaMjRq60 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) March 12, 2022

The Jurassic Park franchise started in 1993 when Steven Spielberg brought the book to life. The first movie became a box office hit, and people still rank it as the best 30 years later. It led to multiple sequels, with Jurassic Park III coming out in 2001.

Fans found the story of the third film bland and forgettable. As a result, the franchise would remain dormant for over a decade. In 2015, people once again began talking about the island of dinosaurs upon the release of Jurassic World. The movie introduced a hybrid dinosaur, and its success led to additional sequels.

The most recent entry to the series is Jurassic World Dominion. While some rank it above Fallen Kingdom, people felt disappointed with the movie. A part of the fan base wonders if it will be the franchise’s final film.

After all, Dominion seems like a closure for the revived series. The franchise may or may not get another movie. Of course, the studio could always relaunch or reboot everything after another decade. In the meantime, fans are rewatching the previous films and noticing some plot holes.

Many people on a boat mysteriously died in ‘The Lost World’

Julianne Moore and Vince Vaughn in ‘The Lost World Jurassic Park’ | Universal Pictures/Getty Images

The Lost World: Jurassic Park came out in 1997 as a follow-up to the first movie. At the film’s climax, a T-Rex begins running rampant in San Diego. However, there is one part of the film that confuses viewers. A boat full of people somehow died.

The boat was carrying the T-Rex, but the crew somehow died off-screen. According to WatchMojo, the ship did not sustain visible damage. Additionally, the giant dinosaur likely did not do it due to still being stuck in the cage. The answer may be in a deleted scene.

The alleged scene would have shown velociraptors sneaking onto the ship. They were the ones to kill the crew before reaching land. However, other sources indicate the storyboards had a different idea.

The original plan would have had the T-Rex escape early and eat everyone on board. No one can confirm either explanation, and fans must fill in the missing pieces themselves. The plothole likely is one of several in the franchise, along with various inaccuracies.

The ‘Jurassic Park’ series got a few things wrong

The Jurassic Park movies got a couple of things wrong regarding dinosaurs. For example, the roar of a T-Rex became iconic after the first film. However, the sound is a combination of a baby elephant, tiger, and crocodile. In real life, none of the dinosaurs roared.

Experts revealed that the T-Rex’s sound would have been less loud than in the movie. Additionally, people would have found it to be unsettling. Besides the roar, the series got other things wrong with the giant dinosaur.

Another inaccuracy is that the T-Rex only detects prey through movement. Paleontologists found that the creature has a keen sense of smell. Therefore, it could smell and eat someone who is standing completely still. Of course, velociraptors also have a false depiction.

Skeletons of velociraptors show that they were small when they roamed around. Furthermore, National Geographic reports that the turkey-sized creatures shared features with birds. They looked less reptilian than in the movies.