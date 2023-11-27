Kate Middleton is gearing up to be the next queen alongside her future-king husband, Prince William. Now, she is taking a page out of the late Queen Elizabeth II's book when it comes to being noticed.

Kate Middleton has certainly made her mark as the future queen consort. Over the last dozen years since marrying Prince William, Kate has established herself as one of the most influential people in the world. And now that she is even closer to becoming queen, she needs to make an even better impression while on royal engagements.

That’s why the Princess of Wales has taken one of Queen Elizabeth’s biggest tactics when it comes to being more noticeable in public.

Kate Middleton stands out in pink at the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show | Jordan Pettitt/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is taking one major fashion tip from the late queen

What did we notice in almost every photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II? The woman loved to stand out. Nobody wore brighter colors than the queen, and she did that on purpose. Queen Elizabeth always wore some kind of cheery pastel no matter the occasion; it made her more noticeable and also easier to spot in a crowd.

Now, it appears that Kate is starting to take a page out of her late grandmother-in-law’s book. Since stepping into her role as Princess of Wales, Kate has enhanced her color palette. When she made her first appearance in Wales after earning her new royal title back in 2022, she wore a bright red coat — not only did it make her stand out, but it also signaled a newfound confidence. Since then, she’s continued to be spotted in bright colors.

“This was a classic tactic that the Queen had,” royal expert Sarah Vine said, via Express. “[The queen] knew she was quite a small person in a sea of people, so the best way to get noticed was to just wear the same color from top to toe.” The comment was made after Kate once again wore all red while the South Korean president and first lady visited the United Kingdom in November 2023.

Kate Middleton’s looks have become brighter and brighter

This doesn’t mean that the princess only wears pastels; rather, she just tends to wear brighter colors during important royal engagements or events where she knows all eyes will be on her. During the 2023 Trooping the Colour event, Kate wore a Kelly green dress and matching hat, once again playing into the queen’s tactic. And even at an informal event like Wimbledon 2023, Kate once again wore Kelly green while her children were in a more subtle navy blue.

Kate has expanded her closet in terms of color in 2023, and she’s starting to wear one color head-to-toe just like Queen Elizabeth. Back in May 2023, Kate wore a casual-yet-elegant pink blazer with matching pink pants, once again standing out in a top-to-bottom palette. The princess sported pink at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2023, too, opting for a full-length dress.

Kate is almost certainly taking pointers from the fashion experts around her, and the similarities to the queen are probably planned. Kate’s team is working day and day out to make sure she’s ready for her role as queen — whenever that may be — even if it means changing up her fashion game.