What Kate Middleton wears to Trooping the Colour will likely be devoid of any 'color that pops.'

Like most big events on the royal family’s calendar, as 2023’s Trooping the Colour nears, there are questions surrounding what Kate Middleton will wear. Will the Princess of Wales send a message by tweaking her outfit ever so slightly? Or will she opt for one of her go-to outfits, a coat-dress? What Kate’s “unlikely” to wear, according to an expert. Plus, what colors she might sport.

Kate Middleton probably won’t wear a military uniform to the 2023 Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Discussing what Kate might wear to Trooping to Colour, the sovereign’s annual birthday parade, historian and royal commentator Mok O’Keeffe shared the 41-year-old’s likely to skip military uniform.

“The Princess of Wales is very used to attending Trooping the Colour,” O’Keeffe told Express. Kate made her Trooping the Colour debut shortly after marrying Prince William in April 2011. However, “this year will be particularly important and special.”

“It is the first one where her father-in-law is king,” the historian said. “And the first one where she will be attending as Colonel of the Irish Guards.”

King Charles III gave the honorary title to Kate in December 2022, who took it over from the Prince of Wales. Kate, or “Colonel Catherine,” as William called her at a 2023 St. Patrick’s Day parade, isn’t expected to dress in uniform.

William, O’Keeffe noted, has a history of attending Trooping the Colour in military uniform. Although Kate’s probably not going to do the same. She’s “unlikely to wear a uniform, never having served.”

Kate may wear blue or green to the 2023 Trooping the Colour parade

Kate Middleton | Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Now for the colors Kate might wear to the celebration. Referencing the St. Patrick’s Day parade, O’Keeffe told the outlet Kate’s “wardrobe will reflect the significance of her new role.”

With that in mind, the mother of three may opt for green. “She has previously worn green when visiting the guards and this may be a suitable choice,” O’Keeffe said of Kate.

Another shade that could be Kate’s color palette of choice for Trooping the Colour is blue. “She is also favoring a lot of blue recently,” the historian said.

Save for a short pink streak, Kate’s worn blue on many occasions so far in 2023, including holidays and official engagements.

“However, in this heat, she may opt for a lighter color,” O’Keeffe added.

Kate’s likely to avoid any ‘color that pops’ at 2023’s Trooping the Colour

As for what royal watchers can expect Kate to avoid at Trooping the Colour, O’Keeffe noted she will almost certainly steer clear of bold hues.



“You can be sure that it will not be a color that pops,” the historian said of Kate’s 2023 Trooping the Colour outfit before offering yellow and pink as examples.

The reason being Kate “will not want to take the spotlight away from her husband or her mother-in-law Queen Camilla,” not unlike predictions surrounding Kate’s coronation outfit.

Trooping the Colour begins at 10 a.m. local time in London, England, or 5 a.m. EST, on June 16.