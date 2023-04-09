Expert Predicts Which Go-to Outfit Kate Middleton Won’t Wear to King Charles’ Coronation

There are quite a few questions leading up to King Charles III‘s coronation and many are regarding who’s wearing what. Well an expert is predicting what the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) won’t wear and why, as well as what we will likely see her in the day her father-in-law is officially crowned.

Kate Middleton attends the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks | UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Stylist says Kate won’t wear this

Royal and fashion expert Miranda Holder spoke to Express about what she thinks we won’t see the princess wearing to the coronation.

Holder noted that Kate “has remained formal to her tried and tested fashion formula of a coat dress or skirt suit in her signature fitted silhouette, complemented with nude heels with hat and symbolic jewelry.”

However, the princess has shown a new go-to style lately. But according to Holder, Kate isn’t going to whip out a power suit for the historic ceremony.

“We have seen the princess shy away from skirts recently,” the expert said, adding, “She has embraced soft power dressing wearing mostly trouser suits, creating a more heavyweight, businesslike image … I’m sure Kate’s fashion-loving fans would love to see a new twist on the traditional, but this occasion is all about our new king, and it would be unseemly for the women to pull focus from the monarch with their wardrobe choices. Additionally, the Firm prefers to dress as classically and timelessly as possible.”

Kate Middleton wearing a red power suit to a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood | Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images

What the princess will likely wear instead

So what will Kate wear for King Charles’ coronation?

“I am predicting that Kate will return to her trusty fashion formula of an immaculately tailored skirt suit for the coronation,” Holder declared.

“Dressing in this ‘official uniform’ simply reinforced their already established personal brand,” the expert explained. “With this in mind, I imagine that Kate will wear a skirt suit or coat dress ensemble, most likely by Alexander McQueen. It will be in a color that will harmonize with the pomp and pageantry of the day. We will be seeing a lot of royal purples. So my vote would be blue, followed by white or red — all of which would stand out beautifully in photographs.”

Holder also believes the princess will wear a piece of jewelry that will honor the late Queen Elizabeth in some way.

What the king and queen consort are going to wear

As the countdown to the Coronation continues, a new photograph of The King and The Queen Consort has been released.



? Hugo Burnand pic.twitter.com/cx0uf3ZxSu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 4, 2023

As for what King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) will wear on their big day, we know Charles’ wife will be wearing a dress designed by Bruce Oldfield. He previously designed a pale turquoise lace dress she wore on the Sri Lanka tour in 2013, as well as the gown she wore to the State Opening of Parliament in 2015, and the sparkling blue gown she donned to the James Bond No Time To Die movie premiere in 2021.

And for the monarch’s coronation look, Charles will wear his military uniform, possibly of the Admiral of the Fleet, over the stockings and breeches his grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather wore when they were crowned. This was decided on the advice of his staff.

“They think having a 74-year-old king arriving in stockings and breeches in 2023 looks too dated,” a source told The Sun. “The king was happy to wear the breeches and stockings but in discussion with senior aides they are saying he should not wear them, so [he] will arrive in a military uniform instead.”