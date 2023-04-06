How Kate Middleton Subtly Tweaked a 2022 Outfit in a Show of ‘Solidarity’

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton visited the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in April 2022.

She added pineapples to her outfit in “solidarity” with midwives-in-training, according to a royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist.

Additionally, every element of Kate Middleton’s outfits is “planned and premeditated.”

Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Like royals before her, Kate Middleton’s known to let her clothes do the talking. A 2022 college visit marked one such occasion. The Princess of Wales made a slight change to her outfit that, per an expert, marked a show of “solidarity.”

Kate Middleton added pineapples to a 2022 outfit as a nod to midwives

Stepping out at the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in April 2022, Kate sported one of her typical skirt-blazer looks. Except, as noted by royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder, this one had a twist.

“Kate wore one of her favourite [sic] contemporary brands, Self Portrait,” she told the U.K.’s Fabulous (via The Sun). “Her outfit consisted of a dress made to look like a belted blazer and skirt, a familiar silhouette for Kate.”

“Upon closer look it was evident that there had been some special amendments to the look,” Holder continued. “Kate and her stylist had added the motif of embroidered pineapples — in [a] complementary cream thread which maintained the elegance of the outfit — to the front of her blazer.”

Kate herself didn’t share the reason behind the pineapples. However, Holder shared that the fruit’s associated with fertility struggles.

“It served as the perfect finishing touch to Kate’s outfit, demonstrating her solidarity for the many midwives training at the college,” she said.

Kate gets that ‘clothing is a language’



With a background in clothing retail and more than a decade of experience as an official member of the British royal family, Kate needs no lessons in communicating through her outfits, according to Holder.

Kate Middleton knows “clothing” as “language,” she said. “Like all working royals, Kate has to keep her opinions to herself, remaining strictly politically neutral and demurely quiet on any matter remotely controversial.”

Clothing, she continued, is a form of self-expression for Kate. “Fashion really is her only way of expressing herself. So, just like the queen and Diana before her, the new Princess of Wales is a highly accomplished clothing communicator.”

Her style evolution has included nods to everything from late relatives to events, countries, holidays, and more.

Kate Middleton’s ‘every tiny style statement’ sends an ‘important message’

It seems thoughtful is one way of summing up Kate’s outfits. No matter the occasion, she’ll have thought out every detail of what she’s wearing, from jewelry and shoes to her hairstyle.

Dubbed the “most important royal wardrobe of the moment by Holder, Kate’s “every outfit” is closely examined (via Newsweek).

Affordable fashion moments, “like every other, will have been planned and premeditated as the impact of every tiny style statement is understood by the palace to communicate to the world an important message.”

Perhaps one of her most important outfits as a royal to date will be what Kate wears to the coronation of her father-in-law, King Charles III.