Kate Middleton’s Floral Suit Shows Pleated Peplum Is Spring’s Newest Trend 

Kate Middleton is one of the most stylish members of the royal family, and fans are always looking to her for fashion inspiration. She recently hopped on one of 2023’s upcoming trends as she sported an elegant pleated peplum blazer at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton | Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore a peplum blazer and skirt for Commonwealth Day

The royal family steps out in style to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey every year. This year, King Charles III and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, were in attendance, alongside Kate and Prince William.

William kept his look traditional, sporting a deep navy blue suit, white oxford shirt, and royal blue tie. Kate wore coordinated colors with a navy suit from Erdem’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection. The Ottoman Jacquard floral print suit featured a fluted midi skirt and a pleated peplum jacket.

Even the windy weather couldn't ruffle Kate's elegance at the Commonwealth Day service today https://t.co/YkIgoJyDTS pic.twitter.com/QTtucl7Dub — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) March 13, 2023

When it was available, the Erdem slim fit peplum jacket retailed for $2,495, and the skirt went for $1,695. The Princess of Wales completed her look with matching Gianvito Rossi blue suede pumps, blue gloves, an Emmy London purse, and a deep royal blue, wide-brimmed fascinator.

Peplum was a big trend in the early 2010s

How is peplum ALREADY making such a swift return????? Also I love how it looks like she’s going to an important event, and he looks like he’s just picking his kids up from school after working a long day at the Payless in the town Plaza pic.twitter.com/OZ6f8dyhsz — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 3, 2023

Kate’s Commonwealth Day look signals the return of peplum in 2023. The style was popularized in 2010 by fashion houses like Jil Sander. In the following years, peplum tees, dresses, jackets, sweaters, and tops were featured on several runways, with the trend being most notably adopted by designer Alexander McQueen.

As reported by Sonia Blair of Harper’s Bazaar, the style is popping up on the runway again. But this time around, the pleats and flare are much longer and not as severe. And most designers are pairing it with wide-leg pants, maxi skirts, and oversized jackets and tops.

“The moral here is the peplum of your youth isn’t the peplum you’re encountering today,” Blair explained. “Much like the Old Money trend where expensive minimalism is the overarching theme, peplum is allowing itself to be inserted not as the focal point but as an extension of the garment’s creation; it’s part of the overall look, rather than being the focus of the entire look.”

Kate Middleton completed her modern look with heirloom jewels

Kate’s peplum look from Commonwealth Day was a fashion-forward choice. But the royal chose to honor the past with her jewelry.

On her jacquard peplum blazer, the Princess of Wales wore the Three Feathers Brooch — a royal family heirloom encrusted with sapphires, emeralds, and diamonds. The piece — which features the Prince of Wales’s three feathers symbol — was presented as a gift to Princess Alexandra in 1863 by the Ladies of North Wales. It was also worn by Kate’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, when she was Princess of Wales.

The touching sentimental meanings behind Kate, Camilla and Sophie’s Commonwealth Day jewels revealed https://t.co/seocmCFLS7 pic.twitter.com/5Nle8Xqqpy — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) March 15, 2023

Related A Look at the Historic Jewelry Kate Middleton Wore for Commonwealth Day

Kate also wore another piece from Princess Diana’s collection. She sported the sapphire and diamond double-drop earrings that her mom-in-law wore to several events. Kate’s wearing of the Three Feathers Brooch and the earrings is seen as a tribute to the royal family and Princess Diana.