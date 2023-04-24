Kate Middleton Casually Dropped a 6-Word ‘Hint’ About What She’s Wearing to the Coronation

In one sentence, or six words to be exact, Kate Middleton gave a “hint” about her coronation outfit. What the Princess of Wales told a U.K. radio host and TV presenter when they asked about what she’s wearing to King Charles III’s coronation.

Kate Middleton told a TV personality that her coronation outfit has ‘a hint of blue’

Kate Middleton | Jacob King – WPA Pool/Getty Images

It looks like blue for Kate come coronation day. Or, at least, a little bit of the color she’s been sporting a lot in 2023.

The mother of three opened up to Alison Hammond, host of This Morning, about her coronation day outfit. And, in doing so, offered a small glimpse of what royal fashion fans can expect when King Charles is crowned.

In both her TV and radio shows, Hammond recapped the conversation she had with Kate during the Prince and Princess of Wales’ April 20 visit to Birmingham, England.

“I said, ‘What are you wearing for the coronation?’” Hammond told her radio co-host Dermot O’Leary (via Heart Radio). “‘Cause I said to her, ‘I’m feeling like you’re gonna wear blue.’”

Kate’s response? She didn’t remain tight-lipped or spill her entire look. “She was like, ‘There is a hint of blue.’ So, I was like, fantastic!” Hammond said.

Hammond also shared their conversation went beyond a few words and taking a selfie. She said Kate discussed her love of “spicy food” including “spicy cocktails,” as well as overhearing William and Kate “arguing” over her dinner invitation.



Kate Middleton may ‘coordinate’ her coronation outfit with Camilla Parker Bowles’

Camilla Parker Bowles, King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Edward, and Sophie | Jordan Pettitt – WPA Pool/ Getty Images

Long before Kate teased her coronation outfit, there’d been much speculation regarding what she’s going to wear for the occasion. Will she or won’t she wear a tiara? What about wearing a gown to the daytime ceremony?

According to royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder, Kate’s coronation outfit —no matter what it looks like — could potentially complement another person’s look; that of her mother-in-law queen consort Camilla.

As the “poster girl for the royal family,” Kate’s “been positioned as the next queen,” Holder told Express. “So I suspect she will coordinate with Camilla.”

Events, including the royal family’s annual Easter church service, Commonwealth Day, and Kate’s 2022 Christmas carol concert, saw the two royal women in coordinating outfits.

So, needless to say, they could once again sport similar outfits, or at least similar colors, on coronation day.

Kate won’t upstage King Charles with whatever she wears to the coronation



No matter Kate’s coronation outfit, whether it’s one of her often-worn coat dress looks or a gown complete with a tiara, the 41-year-old’s expected to keep the focus on King Charles. Meaning she won’t take attention away from her father-in-law on the day he’s crowned.

“Kate must be careful not to pull focus from the king with her outfit, which is why it won’t be too ‘out there,’” Holder said, noting the coronation’s “steeped in pageantry and tradition.”

Instead, Kate might add some “surprise” elements to her coronation outfit by way of some small but fun accessories, just like she did at the 2023 BAFTAs with a pair of black gloves and oversized earrings.

The coronation is on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, England.