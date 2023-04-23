‘Level of Belligerence’ Between Prince William and Prince Harry ‘Shocked’ King Charles, According to Book

King Charles III has, on occasion, been “shocked” by Prince William and Prince Harry’s “sometimes vicious tempers,” according to a new book. Ahead, who it reminded the soon-to-be-crowned king of and which of his sons “can be difficult.”

King Charles recognized ‘conflict would be difficult to manage’ between ‘strong-willed, stubborn’ William and Harry

In his latest book, Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, biographer and royal expert Robert Jobson wrote of the king’s shock regarding his sons. Specifically how the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex’s less endearing qualities could prove “detrimental.”

King Charles, he claimed, experienced moments of surprise at William and Harry’s “sometimes vicious tempers, which remind him of their late mother Princess Diana’s umbrage,” (via Page Six).

“He knew that they were both strong-willed, stubborn even,” Jobson continued. “Conflict would be very difficult to manage and could have a detrimental impact on the monarchy itself. Sometimes the level of belligerence between his sons, and indeed towards [sic] him, has shocked Charles.”

William “can be difficult,” Jobson quoted a senior figure in the royal household as saying. “He is a driven person, and that can make him impatient.”

They also claimed the 40-year-old can get frustrated because his father has more patience. “That can make William short-tempered when dealing with Charles,” the “senior figure” said. Whereas “the Boss [Charles] has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on.”

King Charles, they said, “can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten.”

Prince Harry recounted multiple ‘heated’ arguments with Prince William in ‘Spare’

Harry discussed his brother’s “short-tempered” nature in his January 2023 memoir, Spare. Perhaps the most memorable of all the searing passages about William was the argument that supposedly ended in a physical altercation.

Harry claimed William pushed him to the ground during a 2019 argument in which he got “scrapes and bruises” on his back from landing on the dog’s water bowl. He also recalled other disputes with his brother, both old and more recent.

One where the two nearly came to blows over charity and conservation work in Africa as young men. And another following Prince Philip’s 2021 funeral, where a conversation became “heated,” ultimately ending with King Charles pleading not to make his “final years a misery.”

Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to sit apart at the coronation

It seems the king’s coronation is going to resemble Platinum Jubilee weekend for William and Harry. As in, the brothers are expected to sit apart just like they did at St. Paul’s Cathedral in June 2022.

Why? Because reportedly organizers — ahem, Buckingham Palace — want to avoid disaster. “Harry’s arrival at Westminster Abbey will be meticulously crafted down to the exact minute,” Express reported.

That way, “any form of confrontation with members of the royal family who will never forgive him for what he has done” can be avoided. “At the front of the list” is “fury”-filled William.

Additionally, “Harry will be seated several rows behind the senior royals.” Not only that but wherever he sits will “ensure that there can be no direct shot” of the brothers together. “Meaning any potential sideways glances or furious stares are not broadcast on the world stage.”

The coronation is on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, England.