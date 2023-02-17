King Charles’ Schedule Has ‘Frustrated’ Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles

Royals from Prince William to Queen Consort Camilla have found themselves “frustrated” by King Charles III’s rigorous schedule. Ahead, what the Prince of Wales said about his father’s “routine.” Plus, why the king’s “regimented pace” supposedly had Camilla Parker Bowles empathizing with Princess Diana.

Prince William once said King Charles ‘never stops’ before admitting his father’s ‘routine’ has ‘frustrated’ him

William confessed in 2019’s Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, a documentary marking the king’s milestone birthday, that his father’s “routine” has, at times, “frustrated” him.

“He has amazing personal discipline,” William said of King Charles (via Hello! magazine). “So, he has – and it’s frustrated me in the past a lot – he has a routine.”

“The only way to fit all this stuff in is things have to be compartmentalized,” the now-40-year-old continued. “The man never stops. I mean, when we were kids there was bags and bags and bags of work that the office just sent to him.”

So much, William recalled that he and Prince Harry, now 38, “could barely even get to his desk to say goodnight to him.”

Camilla Parker Bowles felt ‘some empathy’ for Princess Diana because of King Charles’ ‘regimented’ schedule, according to author

Queen Consort Camilla felt for her husband’s first wife, author Tina Brown claimed in her 2022 book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—the Truth and the Turmoil.

“The prince’s routine was relentless,” Brown wrote of Camilla, who officially joined the royal family in 2005 when she and the then-Prince of Wales married.

“Punctuality had never been Camilla’s strong suit, but Charles expected her to be ready for engagements at his own regimented pace,” Brown continued. “When she asked where they were going, he would snap: ‘Haven’t you read the brief?'”

A friend of Camilla’s “at that time told me that she had even started to feel some empathy with Diana’s manifold discontents,” the author shared.

King Charles complained Camilla kept him waiting during a December 2022 visit to Wales

The king, whose coronation is May 6 at Westminster Abbey, offered a glimpse of his infamous temper when he and Camilla visited Wales in December 2022. As a stop in Wrexham, Wales, ended, the king became annoyed when the Queen Consort wasn’t sticking to the schedule.

“Can we try and get her back again?” King Charles asked. “Please. We need to go! I was trying to wait for her. But she goes on!”

The moment became one of several following Queen Elizabeth II’s death where the king lost his temper.