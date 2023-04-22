Commentator Says William and Kate Will ‘Tolerate’ Harry at the Coronation but the ‘Same Could Not Be Said’ for Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry will all be in the same place come coronation day. Although commentators say “warm interactions” aren’t to be expected. Instead, the Prince and Princess of Wales will “tolerate” the Duke of Sussex. As for Meghan Markle, had her coronation RSVP actually said yes, William and Kate probably would “have had a much harder time navigating” her presence.

Prince Harry’s attending the coronation while Meghan Markle remains in California

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images



The coronation won’t be a family trip for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two kids. Rather, similar to Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, Harry’s attending the event solo.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s staying behind at home in Montecito, California, with Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1. An April 12 announcement from Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple’s plans for the coronation.

“BREAKING: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” Omid Scobie, a royal correspondent, tweeted.

Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t have time for ‘warm interactions’ with Harry, will ‘tolerate’ his ‘presence’ at the coronation

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales are going to be busy come coronation day. After all, they both have roles in the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

That means, per commentator Kinsey Schofield, they won’t necessarily have time for “warm interactions” with Harry. However, they will “tolerate” him.

“Both William and Catherine will tolerate Harry’s presence because, despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them,” she said (via Express).

Meghan, the To Do For Daily podcast host added, wouldn’t likely receive the same treatment were she to attend the ceremony.

“The same could not be said for Meghan,” Schofield said. “I think William and Catherine would have had a much harder time navigating that.”

Interactions between Harry, William, and Kate are likely to be kept at a minimum because of how the coronation’s organized. Palace staff, the expert said, “is planning every entry, exit and seat with the battling brothers in mind,” with the “ultimate objective” being to “avoid conflict.”

Harry and William haven’t reportedly talked since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Nariman El-Mofty-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The general consensus among commentators is that things between William and Harry remain largely unchanged. As in, the two aren’t on speaking terms.

“William, without a doubt, was the most hurt by Harry’s actions,” Schofield said. “The two have not spoken since the queen’s funeral. And certainly not since the Netflix series or book.

“And despite Harry telling media outlets that he would only attend the coronation if his family received an apology … my sources say that no such apology has happened in private,” she added.

Whereas Harry has supposedly exchanged a few words with his father, King Charles III.

“I think the core thing to take away is that it’s really good that Charles and Harry have spoken but royal sources also said there’s no real time at the coronation for any kind of make-up chat which, of course, takes a lot of William,” Emily Andrews told TalkTV (via Express).

“And it’s definitely true to say, everything I’ve been told Harry and William haven’t spoken since the queen’s funeral and, frankly, William doesn’t want to speak to his brother.”

King Charles’ coronation is on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, England.