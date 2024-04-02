The Prince and Princess of Wales will lead a very different life than they are used to as he continues work and she receives treatment for cancer.

As Prince William moves into his royal duties in 2024, he leaves Kate Middleton behind. Here’s why the Prince of Wales will have a “depressingly solo” year according to a royal commentator.

Prince William must maintain a front-facing profile as a working royal, without Kate Middleton

After taking off some time to assist his wife, Kate Middleton, after her abdominal surgery and subsequent cancer diagnosis, Prince William has returned to a front-facing role as a senior royal. The Prince of Wales has begun to resume his aborted calendar of the past several months.

Daniela Elser of News.com.au writes that the Prince and Princess of Wales are a double duo during significant royal events. However, as the princess recovers from cancer, William will work alone for an undetermined amount of time.

She writes, “For the past 13 years, since the Waleses wedding, the prince has been able to generally depend on his wife to be by his side as he has increased his public role and began the gradual, irrevocable trudge toward the throne. This year will be an entirely different matter.”

“I don’t need to tell you that the royal world looks diabolically different today,” Elser notes. “What lies ahead is Just William having to do his somber, dignified statesman routine for decidedly tough personal reasons. The prince is now staring down a series of high-pressure and high-profile events without the ballast and support of his good lady wife and her hat of the day.”

She concludes, “What that means is that Crown Inc. is about to go into its busiest season – the spring and summer months, which usually see Kate out in floral, Emilia Wickstead-clad force -with William flying depressingly solo, at home and abroad.”

Prince William’s ‘strength’ is Kate Middleton

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023, in London, England | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Daniela Elser predicts that while Prince William carries on for the crown, Kate Middleton will remain home for her protection. This type of worry regarding a royal battling cancer came to light over Easter. King Charles sat separate from the congregants at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Therefore, as an order of precaution, it is likely Kate will continue to recover in the safety of the couple’s home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor. Subsequently, William will continue a schedule of royal events in her absence.

“The late Queen Elizabeth famously called Prince Philip her ‘strength and stay.’ A phrase that feels entirely appropriate for the Waleses. William is out to embark on balancing months of events and bearing up under Duty with his “strength” forced to stay home,” Elser writes.

“So let us all prepare for the Just William months. All dark navy blazers, no sizzle – and let us all spare a thought for the UK’s hatmakers who face a barren, dark period ahead. Thoughts and prayers. Thoughts and prayers,” she continues.

Elser concludes, “The world is going to have to get very used to seeing William sans Kate as he continues on, carries the can, and holds down the fort while his other (and many would say better) half undergoes treatment.”

How long will Kate Middleton be out of work?

A palace spokesperson said the Princess of Wales “will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

Upon revealing Kate Middleton had undergone abdominal surgery, the palace said, “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” However, Kate then revealed she was undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy. This puts a question mark on an official royal return.

Kate shared details of her condition in a video message released by the Palace on March 22. She subsequently revealed she is in the “early stages” of her treatment.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery,” Kate concluded.

Kate Middleton is currently being treated for an undisclosed type of cancer.