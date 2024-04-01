The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex's relationship was never close.

Lady Colin Campbell, once a close friend of the late Princess Diana, claims that Kate Middleton “spotted early on” that Meghan Markle was “manipulative.”

Kate Middleton reportedly ‘wasn’t duped’ by Meghan Markle

Lady Colin Campbell, a friend of the late Princess Diana, discussed the relationship between royal family members Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle on her YouTube channel. She believes that Kate “wasn’t duped” by Meghan.

She responded to a reader’s question. A follower shared their belief that Meghan wanted to be on equal footing with the Princess of Wales. They believed Meghan wanted her and Kate to be a “double act.”

Campbell responded, “Meghan has always feasted on people who were bigger and better than her. Once she gets in a situation where they are equal, she finds a way of manipulating the situation where she is in the ascending position.”

“I understand that Catherine spotted early on that Meghan was very manipulative and phony because Catherine is not manipulative and phony. Meghan’s conduct reportedly upset Catherine greatly.”

She concluded, “Someone once came to me and said Meghan make Catherine’s skin crawl. She wasn’t duped for a moment.”

Meghan Markle went ‘gangbusters’ in her relationship with Kate Middleton

As she entered the royal family, Meghan Markle reportedly tried to cozy up to Kate Middleton in a manner she had used with other high-profile friends.

Lady Colin Campbell claims that Meghan wanted to be close friends with Kate. However, her advances were reportedly rebuffed.

“Meghan went in gangbusters. She thought it would work the way it worked with Sophie Trudeau and Jessica Mulroney. And it was going to work as well with Catherine.”

Campbell claims, “It didn’t work. Because Catherine is cut from a different cloth.”

However, she believes that “Jessica Mulroney, for all her virtues, is in the business of styling. She has a far more superficial view of life than Catherine does.”

“Catherine is more into the profundities,” Campbell concluded. “Meghan is into the superficialities.”

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle reportedly had little in common

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry in 2017 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Author Omid Scobie penned a book about the royal family in 2023 titled Endgame. In it, he claims he spoke to royal insiders about the women’s relationships or lack thereof.

“For Meghan, who found much of her time as a working royal a lonely and isolated experience, there was a hope that Kate would be someone she could at least turn to for an encouraging word during her lowest points, including her emotional difficulties during her pregnancy,” Scobie wrote. “Kate, however, was uninterested in forming this kind of bond with Meghan.”

Scobie claimed, “On more recent occasions, Kate has jokingly shivered when Meghan’s name has come up around her, and there has been almost zero direct communication, bar a few short pleasantries, between the pair since late 2019.”

Kate Middleton continues to receive treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. Meghan Markle recently debuted a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. The women are reportedly estranged.