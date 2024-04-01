The Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, are 'everything' to the monarchy.

A commentator says that Kate Middleton‘s absence from Easter Sunday services “unmasked” the royal family’s “lackluster” appeal. The Princess of Wales subsequently missed the annual service and family walkabout. She continues to recover from abdominal surgery and receive treatment for a cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton’s absence from the annual royal event was keenly felt

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has stepped back from her duties to the crown as she recovers from abdominal surgery and cancer. She did not appear at the royal family‘s attendance at church services at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

However, Kate’s absence was keenly felt. Thus, a royal commentator claims the Princess of Wales brings a sense of star power to the clan, and by not attending, it “unmasked” the royal family’s “lackluster” appeal.

Daniela Elser of News.com.au shared commentary regarding the royal family and Easter 2024. She wrote, “Without the princess, the King and co. They just look like people. Quotidian and unremarkable and dangerously mundane.”

Her statement continues, “What Kate has done is accidentally unmasked the royal family like Clarke Kent whipping his glasses off. Therefore, the Emperor has no clothes, and Charles, on his own, will struggle to shift a lot of palace gift shop tea towels or save the monarchy.”

“Without the prince and princess, backed up by the sort of chorus of cousins we have seen, what remains is a picture so determinedly lackluster you should not be allowed to look at it before operating heavy machinery,” Elser concludes. “Without the Princess of Wales, the royal family seems like a diminished bunch of do-gooding, plain sorts.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘are everything’ to the monarchy

Prince William and Kate Middleton photographed in 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Daniela Elser believes that Easter 2024 was a dismal look at the monarchy sans its star players. Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Beatrice, and her sister, Princess Eugenie, did not attend Easter services.

But Elser says, “The royal family’s annual rolling up for the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, all done in full media and public view, has proven to be a bust. The pictures from the royal outing are woeful and confirm perhaps the deepest and most abiding fears about the future of Crown Inc.”

She continued, “The withdrawal of Kate the Princess of Wales from public royal life has not so much left a vacuum as a great gaping black hole. It’s that the Waleses, especially Kate, are not just truly fundamental to the monarchy’s future. They. Are. Everything.”

Elser concluded, “However, it was not just the Waleses who were not at the service. Last year’s same event saw a number of the younger members, including Mike and Zara Tindall and their daughters Lena and Mia, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Peter Phillips, joined William and Kate.”

Which royals did attend Easter services?

The royals that did attend Easter services were the older set of King Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy. They represented the family for the annual holiday outing.

Those royal family members in attendance for Easter services 2024 were King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Subsequently, the youngest royal in attendance was Edward and Sophie’s son, James, Earl of Wessex.

Kate Middleton and King Charles continue to receive treatment for their respective forms of cancer.