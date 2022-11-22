Kate Middleton Is Still Going Through ‘a Very Difficult Time’ Since Queen Elizabeth’s Death, Royal Expert Reveals 

According to one royal expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton faced a “very difficult time” following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. While navigating their loss and taking on new roles and titles, they sent their three kids off for a new school year.

Though William has been preparing to ascend closer to the throne his whole life, Kate didn’t. And even though they have “stepped up to the plate,” some analysts think the couple is likely still dealing with a lot of stress and anxiety behind the scenes.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton have ‘stepped up to the plate’ despite a difficult time after Queen Elizabeth’s death

As William and Kate received the titles of the Prince and Princess of Wales, they “stepped up to the plate” to meet their new roles, author Katie Nicholl told People. Notably, Nicholl wrote The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

“William’s years of being mentored by his grandmother and his father have really paid off because the transition to Prince of Wales has been seamless,” Nicholl explained. “Kate has also effortlessly moved into a role with so much weight and history and is already making it her own.”

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t more challenging times behind the scenes, as Nicholl said she believes to be the case.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have likely been dealing with a ‘fair bit of stress and anxiety,’ expert says

Nicholl told Talk TV’s The Royal Tea that Kate and William have faced “very, very difficult times” since the queen’s death. After all, they were suddenly dealing with losing a family member and changing titles and duties while trying to prepare their children for the first day at a new school.

“I think behind the scenes, there is a fair bit of stress and anxiety for all of the family,” Nicholl offered. And William has been preparing for this his whole life, but Kate wasn’t born royalty.

However, Nicholl added that she thinks Kate and William have succeeded in their transition, even if times are still stressful due to the change. “They seem very much in lockstep,” she said. “They’re a good support act, the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

Kate Middleton is taking on the role of Princess Wales with ‘humility’ and respect for tradition

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Princess Diana was the last person to use the title of the Princess of Wales before Kate. Notably, Camilla Parker Bowles, now the queen consort, declined to use the title.

But Kate reportedly doesn’t want to emulate either of those royal women. Sources close to the princess have claimed she “appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, William’s former private secretary, told People, “She will do so with humility and by acknowledging the past but in her own way.”

