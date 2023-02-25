Katy Perry Collections Launches First Shoe Collaboration with PEEPS: ‘Easter Is One of My Favorite Holidays’

Katy Perry just announced some news. The “Roar” singer released new shoes just in time for the spring. Perry joined forces with the Peeps candy company on a collection of colorful sandals. Here’s everything we know about the new collection and where you can buy them.

Katy Perry took over the footwear company in 2021

Katy Perry | JC Olivera/WireImage

Perry launched her shoe company in 2017. She purchased the brand from Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. after a five-year partnership. She seized the opportunity to own the company after Global Brands Group USA Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2021, reports Footwear News. (Find out more about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s company.)

“I was faced with the choice of fading away into obscurity with this line that I have worked so hard on for five years and that is just coming out of its infancy and finding its strengths — or just leveling up,” Perry told the publication after the announcement. “I decided to take complete ownership and level up, find great partners, develop my team, and put into practice all of the education I have learned — and just be that CEO boss b**** that I want to be.”

Katy Perry talks about her new shoe line

Perry is excited about her shoe line because Easter is one of her favorite holidays. She says she loves the collection because of the bright colors.

“Anyone who knows me knows that Easter is one of my favorite holidays!” said Perry in a statement. “I love bright colors, playfulness, and iconic shapes and motifs, so of course, when the opportunity to have our first brand collab be with Peeps, I had to hop to it! What better way to celebrate spring?”

Two Peeps-inspired shoe designs will be released. Both styles retail for $59 and will be sold on the Katy Perry Collections website. The shoes can also be found online at Amazon, BELK, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Verishop, and Zappos. If you prefer an in-store experience, you can find the shoes at Von Maur and Showfields Miami.

Katy Perry’s love for fashion inspired her to start a shoe company

Perry has been in love with fashion since childhood. Rolling Stone reports the singer didn’t have a lot of money to buy clothes because her parents were traveling preachers. If she wanted a new outfit, she had to go thrifting. However, Perry made the most of her shopping trips and learned to enjoy creating unusual outfits.

Perry tells Footwear News she loved a pair of Dalmatian-print shoes she found during one of her thrifting adventures. The shoes featured flaps on the side for ears and had a “wagging” tongue that hung over the toe. Perry was so fond of the shoes that she wore them everywhere she went.

“I would wear these shoes everywhere around L.A., and the amount of people who would stop me was by the hundreds,” says Perry. “That is what solidified the dream of having my own shoe company.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.