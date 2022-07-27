Keanu Reeves Just Revealed His Favorite Co-Star, and It’s Not Sandra Bullock

Keanu Reeves‘ movie career has been a wild ride for fans. Despite enjoying several iconic movie roles, the actor has also faced big box office disappointments along the way. Thankfully, he’s back in moviegoers’ good graces, thanks in large part to the John Wick franchise. Still, Reeves has worked with some incredible co-stars over the years, including — perhaps most famously — Oscar winner Sandra Bullock. But fans might be surprised which co-star Reeves says is his favorite.

Keanu Reeves has an impressive list of former co-stars

Keanu Reeves | Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Since the mid-1980s, Keanu Reeves has been a mainstay on the big screen. The actor has worked in just about every genre of storytelling, from period drama to modern erotic thriller and everything in between. Of course, he has frequently worked with many of the same people throughout his career. That includes Sandra Bullock, with whom he made 1994’s Speed and 2006’s The Lake House.

But Reeves also made several films with Winona Ryder, starting with 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula. He also starred opposite Oscar winners Charlize Theron (1997’s The Devil’s Advocate and 2001’s Sweet November) and Rachel Weisz (1996’s Chain Reaction and 2005’s Constantine). And there are Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, and Hugo Weaving from The Matrix series.

Keanu Reeves has a surprising pick for his favorite co-star

Yet no one from that list came up when Entertainment Tonight asked Reeves about his favorite co-star. The media outlet approached the actor at the premiere of the animated film DC League of Super-Pets, which stars frequent collaborators Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. And Reeves didn’t take long to think of which actor he’d love to work with on future projects.

“Alex Winter. Let’s make some more Bill & Ted!”

Reeves and Alex Winter first shared the screen in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. That time-travel comedy adventure led to a 1991 sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Reeves and Winter reunited for a third (and seemingly final) time in 2020’s Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Now it seems Reeves is ready to make a fourth entry in the fan-favorite series.

The actor voices Batman in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Right now, no future Bill & Ted projects are in the works (that we know of). But Reeves is keeping busy. In fact, he joins Johnson and Hart in the DC League of Super-Pets cast. Reeves fulfills a longtime dream of playing Batman, albeit in a relatively small role, in that animated movie. It’s his first time portraying a DC Comics hero since Constantine in 2005.

And although it’s unclear if Reeves will play Ted opposite Winter’s Bill again on screen, he has reprised other beloved roles. After nearly 20 years, he returned as Neo for 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections. And in 2023, he’ll finally be back for the fourth installment of the John Wick series. That movie was originally set for release in 2021 but was frequently pushed back.

RELATED: Sandra Bullock Had a ‘Big Time’ Crush on Keanu Reeves