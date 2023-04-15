Kelly Ripa Rips Into ‘The Bachelor’: Says Castmembers ‘May be Un-Hirable’ Following the Show

The Bachelor has been on the air for years, garnering a massive fan base. However, not everyone is a fan of the ABC reality series, including talk show host Kelly Ripa. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star has been a vocal critic of the two-decade-old franchise, even though it airs on the same network as her show.

In a recent interview, Ripa shared her thoughts on The Bachelor, which she believes can hurt young women early on in their careers. According to the talk show host, contestants on the reality series may be “unhirable” following their appearance on the show.

‘The Bachelor’ has been on TV for more than two decades

The Bachelor premiered on ABC in 2002 and has since become a cultural phenomenon. The show’s popularity has led to numerous spin-offs and imitators, including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

However, over the years, the show has faced criticism for its portrayal of women as overly competitive and focused solely on winning the heart of one man. Many former contestants have spoken out about the negative effects of appearing on the show, including the intense scrutiny they face from the media and the impact on their mental health.

Some have even gone as far as to say that appearing on The Bachelor has harmed their career prospects. According to Business Insider, Emily Maynard, who appeared on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, said the franchise left her feeling “empty and utterly embarrassed.”

Despite the criticism, the show has remained popular with viewers, with many tuning in each season to see the drama unfold.

Kelly Ripa rips into ‘The Bachelor’ saying that cast members may be un-hirable following the show

Kelly Ripa appears on “Watch What Happens Live” I Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Ripa, who battled outrageous sexism as she became daytime’s top star, has been outspoken about her distaste for sexist shows. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star made it crystal clear in a recent interview with Variety that she is not a member of Bachelor Nation.

“I feel The Bachelor takes women early on starting out in their careers and pits them against each other,” she said. “And at times, can get them into a position where they may be unhirable because of the way they may be portrayed.”

Ripa went on to explain that while she’s not a Bachelor Nation fan, she doesn’t hate all reality shows. In fact, she is a huge fan of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise.

Unlike the Bachelor franchise which features young women, she explained, The Real Housewives franchise features older women at an age when some may feel “discarded.” According to Ripa, the show gives them a platform to start businesses. “You name it, the Housewives gives them that platform,” she said.

This wasn’t the first time Kelly Ripa criticized ‘The Bachelor’ franchise

Kelly Ripa is slammed by Bachelor host Chris Harrison and show creator Mike Fleiss after she called the franchise 'disgusting' https://t.co/TyLYRUqVPz — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 15, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Ripa has expressed her disdain for The Bachelor franchise. In 2019, she made similar comments about the show, calling it “disgusting.”

“You guys, you know how I feel about the show. It disgusts me,” Ripa told the audience. “I can’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion,” Ripa further explained. “You know how I feel, ladies, we are too special to be arguing over a guy.” The former All My Children star went on to call The Bachelorette “just as creepy” as The Bachelor.

Her comments didn’t sit well with The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss, who tweeted, “Easy, @KellyRipa … #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!”

Then again, Ripa didn’t have to go on a reality show to meet the love of her life. All she had to do was be in a soap opera. The talk show host has been married to her All My Children co-star, Mark Consuelos, since 1996.