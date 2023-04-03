Kelsea Ballerini’s Childhood Home Had Tony Bennett ‘Blaring’ Through the Stereo

She grew up with “beautiful Italian” meals, the smell of Bolognese sauce, and a childhood full of music. As an Italian American, Kelsea Ballerini remembers hearing “classic crooners” like Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra blasting through the stereo. Here’s what we know about this country artist.

Where did Kelsea Ballerini grow up?

Kelsea Ballerini speaks during the 2023 CMT Music Awards | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

She’s the artist behind “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too,)” “half of my hometown,” and “Penthouse.” Before she was an award-winning songwriter, Ballerini was born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee — and is the only child in her family. As of 2022, the artist moved to her own farmhouse in Nashville.

“I have a dog, and I grew up on a big piece of land,” she said of the purchase in The Spruce’s cover story (via Taste of Country). “I realized that I needed to connect with that part of myself again. It’s a small lot; it’s half an acre, but it’s just enough for this chapter of life.”

Kelsea Ballerini’s father was a Tony Bennett fan

As an Italian American, Ballerini often heard Bennett throughout her childhood home. In fact, that artist specifically mentioned a stereo always turned to the Top 40 hits or “classic crooners” like the “Body and Soul” singer.

“Any time I smell Bolognese, I hear Tony Bennett,” Ballerini said, according to the New York Times, “because my dad would be cooking some beautiful Italian meal and blaring that all through the house.”

In recent years, Bennett partnered with Lady Gaga for the jazz albums Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale. During a Billboard interview, Ballerini named Frank Sinatra as her favorite singer. Specifically for female artists, Kelly Clarkson is a favorite of the “Mountain With a View” vocalist.

“She’s my favorite of all-time — my favorite artist,” Ballerini elaborated. “People are always so surprised by that. I think that she’s the best vocalist in the whole world, but my favorite is watching her interviews because she’s so 200 percent herself. It’s my favorite.”

While visiting The Tonignt Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ballerini remixed a bluegrass version of “The Middle” by Jimmy Eats World.

Has Kelsea Ballerini met Tony Bennett?

It’s unclear of Ballerini has met Bennett, although there is some overlap in their careers. Both performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (Aloe Blacc, Christopher Jackson from the Broadway’s Hamilton, and Olympic gold medalists Laurie Hernandez, Claressa Shields, and Michelle Carter also participateed in the 90th annual holiday event.)

Ballerini already has a few impressive collaborations under her belt, appearing on the title track from Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road. In 2022, she sang on FLETCHER’s Girl of my Dreams track “Better Version.”

Of course, Ballerini is known for her solo country music, recently releasing her six-song EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. The collection is now available on most major streaming platforms.