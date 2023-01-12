Kevin Costner Breaks the ‘Yellowstone’ Curse — Could His Big Win Be the Beginning of Hollywood Finally Respecting America’s Most Popular TV Show?

Kevin Costner finally got the industry recognition he deserves this week for his performance as rancher John Dutton in Yellowstone. He won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama series, which marked the first major award victory for anyone related to Taylor Sheridan’s neo-western. Could his big win be the beginning of Hollywood finally respecting America’s most popular TV show?

Kevin Costner missed out on his Golden Globe win

Just hours before the Golden Globes aired on Tuesday, January 11, Costner announced that he would be missing out on the ceremony due to the rainstorms and flooding in LA county.

The 67-year-old posted a video on Twitter that told fans he and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, had plans to walk the red carpet. But, they found themselves on the “wrong side of town.”

“Hi everyone. Look, I’m so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes — Chris and I aren’t going to be there. Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara,” Costner told the camera.

“This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town, and we couldn’t get back last night. Nobody’s sadder than us that we can’t be there at the Golden Globes. Chris had a beautiful dress, I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her.”

Could his Golden Globe win be the beginning of Hollywood finally respecting ‘Yellowstone’?

Costner beat out Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Diego Luna (Andor), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Adam Scott (Severance) to win the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama series. The big win comes one year after the Yellowstone cast received a SAG nomination for best ensemble (they didn’t win), and just a few months after getting snubbed a fourth straight year at the Emmys.

Despite being the most-watched show on television — averaging more than 15 million viewers each week — and being in the middle of its fifth season, Costner’s trophy marks the first major award win for Yellowstone. Stars Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) were also presenters at the Golden Globes, giving the show even more recognition.

This could be the beginning of Hollywood showing Yellowstone some respect. As awards season kicks off, Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) has received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series, and Yellowstone snagged a nomination for Best Drama Series.

Kevin Costner says winning this Golden Globe was a ‘tremendous honor’

After Regina King announced Costner’s Golden Globe win, the actor took to social media to acknowledge the honor.

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life. I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew. Most of all, thank you to our show’s fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own,” he wrote.

Yellowstone will return for the second half of season 5 this summer on the Paramount Network.