King Charles and the rest of the royal family have had their fair share of drama over the years, but according to his sign, His Majesty would just like ‘everyone to live in peace.’

Celebrity physic Inbaal Honigman is peeling back the celestial curtain of the royal family. Drawing from his Scorpio sign, Honigman believes King Charles is a natural father and a focused individual, traits beneficial for the leader of The Firm.

Although the royals have faced their share of drama over the years, Honigman says Charles wants “everyone to live in peace.”

King Charles III | Tim Rooke – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Celebrity Physic Inbaal Honigman examines King Charles’ Zodiac sign

Charles and the rest of the royal family typically maintain a high level of privacy when it comes to their personal lives. However, a celebrity psychic has provided some intriguing insights into their private affairs

In a recent interview with Spin Genie, renowned psychic Honigman delved into Charles’ true nature as a father, drawing upon his astrological sign. The revelations may astonish you.

Honigman sees Charles, a Scorpio, as a true “natural father” who diligently embraces his parental duties. This quality proves advantageous for Charles, considering the constant pressure he faces to navigate both his public and private life with utmost precision.

In addition, Honigman also examined Prince William’s zodiac sign. As a Cancer, she observed that William and his father share a harmonious dynamic. The two are rooted in their mutual understanding of emotional well-being and the invaluable psychological support they offer each other.

A closer look at His Majesty’s astrological sign

Honigman delved deeper into the topic of Charles’ zodiac sign, providing a comprehensive explanation of his personality and its impact on the royal family.

According to Honigman, Charles embodies the determination of a Scorpio, resulting in a complex outward demeanor. Scorpios are known for their intense focus, purposefulness, and even a hint of daring.

Scorpios also possess a penchant for individuality and possess exceptional skills in maintaining secrecy. Moreover, Scorpios are independent individuals who don’t expect others to go out of their way for them.

Being a water sign, Charles sometimes allows his emotions to take center stage. Per Honigman, this can occasionally be overwhelming with their sheer intensity.

“King Charles is a determined Scorpio, which means that his outer self is quite complex. Scorpios are focused, intentional, and even a bit sassy,” Honigman shared. “They love originality and are great at keeping secrets.”

Honigman noted that Charles is likely a “kind father,” prioritizing what he believes to be the best course of action. This trait could bode well for the rest of the royals, in particular Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

King Charles’ sign means peace for the rest of the royal family

When examining Charles’ astrological signs, Honigman explored the influence of Venus, the planet associated with love and the domestic sphere.

This celestial body sheds light on one’s behavior within their inner circle and their capabilities as a family-oriented individual. In the case of Charles, his Venus resides in the refined realm of Libra.

This indicates that he strives to approach matters within his home in a proper and harmonious manner. In doing so, Charles seeks to foster an environment where everyone can coexist peacefully and with balance.

“Venus is the planet of love and the home, and this planet tells us how the person behaves around their nearest and dearest, what kind of family man he is,” Honigman explained. “King Charles’ Venus is in elegant Libra, which means that at home he tries to do everything the correct and most balanced way. He wants everyone to live in peace and harmony with one another.”

Honigman added that Charles effortlessly embraces the roles of a parent and a mediator, effortlessly navigating family challenges. He possesses an innate talent for fatherhood, where he thrives and excels.

Whenever a family crisis arises, it becomes Charles’ opportunity to shine, demonstrating his ability to devise effective solutions. This undoubtedly comes in handy for Charles, who is constantly dealing with the stresses of the royal spotlight.