King Charles looked like a 'very different' version of himself opening parliament compared to the coronation, a body language expert says.

A big moment in King Charles III’s reign has come and gone. On Nov. 7, 2023, he attended the State Opening of Parliament in his capacity as sovereign. According to a body language expert, the soon-to-be 75-year-old did so sans any “poker face” like his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Ahead, an analysis of the king’s “inner emotions” that seemed to be on display.

The king’s ‘longer pause’ and ‘loud flip of the page’ suggested a ‘warning’ and ‘regret’ opening parliament

King Charles marked the opening of the new parliamentary session by reading a government-issued speech in London, England, detailing goals for the coming term. Speaking to the houses of Lords and Commons, the king — decked out in royal finery — hinted at his own feelings, body language expert Judi James told the Mirror.

“This was a very different Charles from the rather nervous and techy man who appeared at his coronation,” James began. “His body language suggested he has now eased into the role. And the fact that he has already done this ceremony once before when he stood in for his mother last year, meant he looked almost fully in control of the proceedings.”

“Unlike his mother, the late queen though, Charles does not do a poker face,” she explained. “Meaning his inner emotions would be easier to read as he mouthed a script that might not always been to his taste or a fit with his convictions.”

James noticed a “couple of moments when a longer pause and a baleful-looking stare around the chamber did seem to look like some kind of a warning.”

King Charles “performed a longer pause between points and pulled his lower lip in at one point, hinting at regret.” Then, when discussing “net zero’” a “rather loud flip of the page could have hinted at some cynicism.”

Additionally, “when he read about supporting ‘the future licensing of new oil and gas fields’ his gaze at the house did look emphatically baleful, and it was a slightly longer stare up from the script. On the subject of ‘energy security’ there was a couple of bristling gestures of his shoulders to suggest he might be bracing himself.”

A ‘silent sigh’ and ‘extra glance’ from the king pointed to ‘exasperation’ and ‘impatience’

James continued, noting other instances during the king’s speech where the monarch might’ve added subtle hints at his own commentary. Next came a note on the National Health Service, or NHS. “Mentioning the NHS seemed to produce what seemed to be a small, silent sigh of what could have been exasperation or cynicism as he spoke of the government cutting waiting lists.”

“There was an extra glance up at the house when he read about tackling climate change and bio-diversity, and his script seemed to flap slightly to suggest agreement tinged with impatience,” the expert went on.



Lastly, James noted King Charles’s single instance of “verbal filler” and a comment on the environment. “He did his only verbal filler of ‘err’ when he spoke about ‘holding other countries to their environmental commitment.’ But when he spoke of creating a ‘better future,’ the dying fall in his vocal tone did not suggest he had a lot of faith in this point.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s hand-holding at the opening of parliament hinted at a ‘mutual support system’

Also there for the opening of parliament was King Charles’s wife, Queen Camilla. Both, per James, looked to each other for support, as evidenced by their hand-holding.

“The way his thumb kept tapping and rubbing her hand suggested there was a mutual support system in place between them,” the expert said. “When they broke apart, Charles placed that left hand onto his chain of office, and a series of fiddling gestures hinted at some hidden anxiety beneath a calm exterior.”

Additional “clues” indicating “mild nerves” on the king’s part included how he “flicked his hair back in a sharp gesture” and a “similar sharpness in the way he tugged at his robes once he sat on the throne.”

Despite what might’ve been nerves, James also pointed out how the king “read his script without glasses and with no sign of shaking hands.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.