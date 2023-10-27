Was Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp really surprised to learn that Dorit and PK Kemsley were rumored to be seperated?

Were they acting or actually surprised to learn that PK and Dorit Kemsley from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had reportedly gone through a separation?

The news broke during the RHOBH Season 13 premiere that the couple had separated. During Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked what they thought of the rumors that the couple had split.

Richards and Mellencamp looked shocked as they heard the news. “I didn’t, I haven’t, I have not seen that,” Richards said stuttering. She added, “That came out today? I did not see.”

Richards then turned to host Andy Cohen and asked, “Did you know that?”

Cohen replied, “I have heard something about that rumor, but I was wondering if you had heard it before today.”

Richards added, “I had not heard that.”

Dorit Kemsley released a statement addressing the report about her separation

Shortly after the news broke, Dorit Kemsley released a statement to PEOPLE, sharing that she and her husband had not separated.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” the couple wrote in a joint statement. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

“We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding,” the statement continued. “We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true.”

The couple even signed the statement, “Love, Dorit and PK.”

The Dorit and PK separation news broke on an especially interesting night

Many RHOBH fans anticipated seeing the breakdown of Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky’s marriage. However, during the first episode of RHOBH Season 13, Kemsley lashed out at Erika Jayne about the remarks she made about her marriage at BravoCon.

Jayne was asked which RHOBH cast member would have marital trouble next and she said Dorit and P.K. She then strutted away and the words and action hurt Kemsley.

“To see you behave like that was deeply hurtful,” Kemsley said to Jayne. “What you said about PK and I was mean-spirited.”

Jayne simply replied that Andy Cohen asked her a shady question so she gave a shady answer. But Jayne then followed her remark with a question for Kemsley.

“Dorit, is your marriage strong?” Jayne asked. Kemsley responded, “My marriage is very strong.”

Dorit and PK Kemsley have typically been pretty outspoken on social media. But the couple had nothing to say on social media after the report was released.