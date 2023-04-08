Led Zeppelin: John Bonham Deserves as Much Credit for the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Solo as Jimmy Page

Led Zeppelin created an all-time classic with “Stairway to Heaven.” Singer Robert Plant has no idea if fans got the point of the song, but it might not matter. Whether or not they understand it, they made it one of the most popular songs of the 1970s. Jimmy Page’ solo remains among the best ever, but drummer John Bonham deserves some credit for his part in the “Stairway to Heaven” climax.

Jimmy Page pushed John Bonham hard on ‘Stairway to Heaven’

Page believed “Stairway to Heaven” could be a Led Zeppelin hit when he wrote it. The incredible reception the band received when they first played it live confirmed it.

The guitarist’s affinity for dark and light, yin and yang, came through while making “Stairway.” Page preferred to work quickly in the studio, and while he accepted errors or mistakes sometimes, he was exacting when it came to Led Zeppelin IV’s signature song. He demanded Bonham and John Paul Jones make another attempt at the song after the rest of the band believed they nailed it.

Bonham channeled his anger when he sat down behind the kit again and delivered the definitive take. He argued at the time, but the drummer should be glad he had another go. Bonham’s playing deserves just as much credit as Page’s for making the “Stairway to Heaven” climax a powerful moment in classic rock.

Bonham deserves as much credit as Page for his playing on ‘Stairway to Heaven’

Bonham called out Page for being forced to do another “Stairway to Heaven” take, but he admitted the guitarist was right when he heard the definitive version. And Bonham deserves as much credit for making the song’s climax as great as it is.

Bonzo begins to shine when “Stairway” starts climbing toward its crescendo at the 5:35 mark. As Page plays ringing 12-string chords, Bonham matches him stroke-for-stroke on his snare and toms. His forceful yet restrained fill when Page’s solo begins in earnest 20 seconds later hints at the storm/miasma/hurricane to come.

His fill at 6:22 sees him roll from his snare to toms roughly 300 times (we’re guesstimating) in a few seconds. Bonham nearly pounds through his snare head at the end of Page’s solo at the 6:43 mark and does the same with his rapid-fire snare fills starting at the 7:14 point.

It’s difficult, but imagine the song without those powerful moments or (gasp!) with another drummer playing them. It wouldn’t be the same. Bonham deserves credit for making the “Stairway to Heaven” climax as memorable as it is.

"This is Zeppelin's all-time classic and undoubtedly one of the finest tracks by any group this year." – NME, November 1971.

"Stairway to Heaven" – The History of Led Zeppelin IV – Episode 4 pic.twitter.com/Dq6rUuK7xt — Led Zeppelin (@ledzeppelin) November 12, 2021

Yet “Stairway to Heaven” wasn’t just a show of force for Bonham. He sits out more than half the song and makes a gentle entrance with a delicate snare-tom fill. Listen for the delicate ride cymbal work starting at 4:45.

Bonham deserves credit for making the “Stairway to Heaven” solo as powerful as it is. He lives up to his reputation for heavy playing. Still, he also sits within the song and doesn’t overplay during the quieter moments when he first enters.

Bonzo sits on the sidelines for half of “Stairway to Heaven,” but he deserves recognition for his impact on the song.

‘Stairway’ became Led Zeppelin’s signature song and was one of the last they played together

Bonham died in September 1980 as the band prepped for a U.S. tour. Page said Led Zeppelin could never replace him, so they broke up by the end of the year instead. Considering the band worked so hard on it and Bonham’s playing was a highlight, it’s only fitting “Stairway to Heaven” was one of the final songs they played together.

“Stairway” held a prime spot at the end of Led Zeppelin’s set list in 1980. It was often the final song before the encores, and their July 7, 1980, show in Berlin was no different. According to the band’s website, “Stairway to Heaven” closed the setlist before they encored with “Rock and Roll” and “Whole Lotta Love.” That makes the tune one of the last songs the band performed together in front of an audience.

John Bonham deserves credit for making the “Stairway to Heaven” climax one of the most powerful moments in Led Zeppelin history. Jimmy Page’s solo is an all-time great performance, but Bonzo matches him every step of the way.

