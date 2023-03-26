Led Zeppelin: Robert Plant’s Surprising Non-Musical Job Is a Dream Come True

Robert Plant proved to be the perfect singer for Led Zeppelin. His powerful pipes served the group well on their heaviest songs, yet he could sing tactfully on the band’s delicate songs. Led Zeppelin proved to be the perfect band for Plant as he earned a surprising non-musical job that helped him live out a childhood fantasy.

Robert Plant made music his career after finding fame in Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin burst onto the music scene in 1969, and Plant went along for the ride. It didn’t take him long to understand it would be a rocket ship ride. Plant realized Zep might be something special at one of the band’s first U.S. concerts.

He was somewhat lucky to earn a spot in the band. Founding guitarist Jimmy Page eyed another singer, Terry Reid, to be the frontman. Reid turned down Page and suggested he give Plant a look. He did, and Led Zeppelin’s future singer made the most of his opportunity. Plant blew away Page at a small concert at a strange venue and earned an invite to the band that changed his life.

Plant’s music career was at a standstill before joining Led Zeppelin. The band provided the singer an opportunity to make music his career. And thanks to Led Zeppelin, Plant is living out a childhood dream with a surprising non-musical gig.

Where is Plant now? Living out a dream job as Vice President of Wolverhampton FC

Plant continued his music career after Led Zeppelin broke up in 1980, and his solo songs achieved something the band never could — win a major award. The fame he found with the band allowed him to score a dream non-musical job — work for a soccer team.

English soccer team Wolverhampton FC named Plant vice president on Aug. 14, 2009. It was the ultimate honor for the singer, who started rooting for the team when he was five. Plant’s dream of working for his favorite club was an early birthday present, as the ceremony happened less than a week before he turned 61.

“To this day, he insists that legendary captain Billy Wright waved to him, and that was the moment he was hooked,” according to the team’s website.

It’s unlikely Plant would have been in such a position without Led Zeppelin. Would Wolverhampton FC have named Robert Plant the carpenter, factory worker, or bus driver team VP? It’s highly unlikely. His fame helped draw attention to his lifelong fandom.

Plant’s dream job working for Wolverhampton isn’t just ceremonial or honorary. Though it’s largely a non-musical job for Plant, he performed at the team’s end-of-season dinner in 2018 (per Sky Sports commentator Jacqui Oatley via Twitter) — the year the team won a championship and moved up to England’s top league. He welcomed new manager Julen Lopetegui by giving him a signed copy of Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti in 2022.

The singer almost gave up his music career for two everyday jobs

We mentioned earlier that Plant’s music career was nearly at a standstill until Page extended the Led Zeppelin invite. His early groups — Hobstweedle and Band of Joy — couldn’t gain traction.

Plant came close to quitting his music career for two everyday jobs. He was one of several star musicians who nearly became accountants. Mick Jagger and Janet Jackson are two of the others.

The singer considered leaving music even after finding success with Led Zeppelin. The sudden death of his son in 1977 shook Plant, and he considered quitting to become a teacher so he could do a less ego-driven job.

The fame and fortune he found with Led Zeppelin helped Robert Plant secure a non-musical job with Wolverhampton FC. As a lifelong fan, the singer gets to live out a fantasy by working for the club he has cheered for decades.

