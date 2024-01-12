The singer and songwriter lived with the King of Rock and Roll for over four years in the early 1970s.

Linda Thompson shared a series of never-before-seen photos taken during her relationship with Elvis Presley to honor his birthday. In a touching caption, she called the entertainer her “guardian angel.” She believes he is “watching over [her].”

Linda Thompson honored her relationship with Elvis Presley in an Instagram birthday post

To honor what would have been Elvis Presley’s 89th birthday, his ex-girlfriend Linda Thompson shared a series of never-before-seen photographs of the King of Rock and Roll on Instagram. These were taken during their four-year relationship, where they lived together at Graceland.

Thompson wrote a touching caption to accompany her slideshow of photos and videos. Here is what she had to say.

“Difficult to fathom that Elvis would have been 89 years old today had he lived to see this birthday,” she began. “I, along with the rest of the world, wish he had.”

She continued, “I often feel as if he is my guardian angel watching over me, just as I watched over him in the 4 1/2 years we lived together. Happy heavenly birthday to this beautiful, iconic, legendary man.”

Thompson concluded, “And a huge thank you to all the legions of Elvis fans worldwide who keep his memory alive. Scroll through to see the photos of Elvis and me spending his penultimate- his 41st – together in Vail. Beautiful memories.”

Linda Thompson’s followers shared their thoughts regarding her tender birthday post

Linda Thompson’s Instagram followers shared their thoughts regarding her tender birthday post for Elvis Presley. They added their own commentary, thanking her for sharing intimate photos of the King of Rock and Roll.

“Thank you for honoring and preserving his legacy in such a sincere and respectful manner. You are an absolute class act, and Elvis fans around the world love you for all you do!” wrote one follower.

“You watched over him so many times. I am sure he is keeping an eye on you. Sad that his life was short, but his spirit and music live on,” noted a second fan.

“You show nothing but true love with all your posts of Elvis. Such precious memories,” claimed a third Instagram user.

A fourth fan concluded, “Beautiful memories are right! Forever in our hearts! Thank you for always sharing so deeply from your heart. He is definitely your guardian angel! I have some covers of his inspiring songs up – that’s how I like to start the New Year!”

How long were Linda Thompson and Elvis Presley in a relationship?

Elvis Presley and Linda Thompson together in a car in a photo taken in 1976 | Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Linda Thompson and Elvis Presley met in 1972, less than one year after he divorced his longtime love, Priscilla Presley. She was Miss Tennessee in 1972 when they first saw each other.

In an interview with the official Elvis Presley Australia Fan Club, Thompson claimed she first met the King of Rock and Roll after TG Shepard invited her to a midnight film screening hosted by Presley at The Memphian Theater.

Thompson said when she first saw Presley that evening, he was a “vision.” She said, “It was the middle of July in Memphis, and it was very humid, just sweltering.”

She continued, “He had on this black cape with a high collar and a red satin lining, and I said, ‘Dressed a little like Dracula, aren’t we?’ So you see, we both shared a sense of humor that was very much like the other.”

Elvis Presley died at the age of 42 at his Graceland home on Aug. 16, 1977.