Bachelor Nation fans likely remember Logan Palmer from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Palmer attained fame when he competed in Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s historic season of The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, his time on the show was cut short due to coronavirus (COVID-19). He then tried to find lasting love on Bachelor in Paradise, but it didn’t work out. Now, he’s opening up about life after Bachelor Nation shows and what filming Paradise was really like.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contestant Logan Palmer described the undesirable living conditions on the show

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 featured Logan Palmer getting to know Kate Gallivan. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t work out. As of January 2024, Palmer shared that he remains single but is open to entering a serious relationship.

“I am still single but looking for someone to be serious with,” Palmer told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I developed real feelings for one person since coming back from the show, and it ended up not working out. It made me want to improve myself as a man so that when the right person comes around, I will be ready to be more intentional.”

Fans shouldn’t expect to see Palmer hit the beaches of Paradise in the future. He described the undesirable living conditions that cast members dealt with.

“In Bachelor in Paradise, we are pretty much camping,” he said. “We sleep outside with the crabs and bugs. Most of our clothes are soaked in sweat, and we don’t get a whole lot of shower time with how many of us there are. And, even though the food is delicious, it is very hard on the stomach.”

While living conditions were harsh, it wasn’t all bad. “That being said, the ocean and stars are beautiful,” he continued, “and those rough experiences bring everyone very close together.”

He shared the most challenging aspect of getting vulnerable on reality TV

Bachelor Nation shows require contestants to release raw feelings on reality TV. Logan Palmer shared the most difficult aspects of sharing his emotions in The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

“The hardest part is having those feelings potentially misinterpreted,” Palmer said. “Whether it’s because of the way things were edited, the way the person on the screen reacted, or the way the audience reacted, all you can do is say how you truly feel and hope that the words spilling out of your mouth are honest and make sense.”

Palmer also suggests how the series can produce more successful love stories. He believes the shows need more “unstructured bonding time” for cast members to get to know each other.

“I think if there’s any chance at all for someone to fall in love and stay together for the rest of their lives, they need more unstructured bonding time,” he suggested to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, adding that it’s “hard to create something real” without it. “Most of the people who get engaged on the show have known each other for less than two months, and every second of every interaction is structured around talking about the other contestants,” Palmer continued.

Palmer added that he believes “social media has sort of poisoned the space” as well. “If contestants threw their phones in the ocean and didn’t rush things, there’s a chance the relationships could have better success.”

Logan Palmer doesn’t want to lead ‘The Bachelor,’ but he has encouraging words for Joey Graziadei

Logan Palmer didn’t have luck in The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise. So, would he take on The Bachelor if given the chance?

“I do not think I would,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “The attention that comes with being on those shows was unlike anything I ever expected. The ongoing feedback, criticism, and hearsay was hard to deal with for me as someone who is more introverted.”

That said, he has high hopes for Joey Graziadei, the lead for The Bachelor Season 28. “There are a lot of pretty girls on this upcoming season,” Palmer said. “I’ve heard from many people in Bachelor Nation that Joey is a stand-up guy and deserves the best, so I hope he opens himself up to someone who will treat him well.”

The reality star has big plans for 2024, including a new album and a career in real estate

Bachelor Nation fans should watch out for Logan Palmer in 2024, as they might see him blossom in the music world. He told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that he’s made music since childhood, and he “started writing this new style of music” after The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

“After sharing it with friends and family, they convinced me it was worth sharing,” Palmer said. “I made my first EP called ‘SEE YOU NEVER,’ which ended up getting a lot of attention.”

So, what’s next for Palmer in 2024? He plans to self-release an album, which he says he’s “very excited” for. He’s also “in the process” of attaining a real estate license “and learning some new professional skills to keep things balanced,” he added.

Career aside, he has personal goals. “Most importantly I am trying to be a better man and a better friend to people who have shown me kindness over the past few years,” Palmer concluded.

