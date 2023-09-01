The dilemma of Team Conrad (Christopher Briney) or Team Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) is one that fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty know all too well. As the love triangle in the series thickens, viewers are eager to know which side Lola Tung, who portrays the conflicted Isabel “Belly” Conklin, is on.

But if you expect a straightforward answer from Tung, you might be surprised. Not only has the actor made her stance clear, but her consistency in championing her character, Belly, offers a nuanced take on the show’s tangled relationships.

Lola Tung isn’t necessarily Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah

For Tung, it’s a question as old as the love triangle trope: Conrad or Jeremiah? The sibling rivalry in The Summer I Turned Pretty adds an irresistible layer of drama to the story. But when confronted about her character’s romantic affiliations, Tung provided her usual response.

In an interview with the New York Times, Tung revealed that her loyalties will always remain with Belly.

“I always say I am the biggest supporter of Team Belly, forever and always, and I will always stick with that answer because I really do believe that she’s the only one who can make that choice,” Tung shared.

“And if we’re doing our jobs right, I think you can see why she loves both of these boys. Ultimately, it’s just about her following her heart.”

Between the show’s two seasons, Tung and her on-screen persona, Belly, have navigated significant life alterations. Tung has evolved from a relative unknown to a celebrity gracing red carpets.

Simultaneously, her character Belly confronts personal losses, including the death of a family confidant, and battles to preserve a cherished beachside residence.

The parallel journeys underscore a shared theme of maturation for both the actor and the character. This theme will likely continue as the series looks forward to season 3.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ star gets some support in her love triangle situation

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast teamed up for a promo video for the second season. Each cast member was tasked with drawing each other in the hilarious video.

That meant Tung was matched up with Sean Kaufman, who plays Belly’s brother Steven. In the YouTube clip, Kaufman couldn’t resist asking Tung which brother she was rooting for.

Tung was unwavering in her stance, reaffirming her allegiance to Team Belly. Her response should settle any lingering questions about her perspective on the romantic entanglements in the show.

“Team Belly all the way,” Tung said.

Kaufman immediately echoed Tung’s sentiments. The actor expressed wholehearted agreement and emphasized that Steven would undeniably champion Belly’s choices and well-being above all.

Kaufman noted that Steven’s ultimate goal is to see his sister find happiness and make decisions in her best interest. This is irrespective of the love triangle that has ensnared viewers’ attention.

Lola Tung reveals who Belly might chose following season 2 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

After an entire year of anticipation, The Summer I Turned Pretty’s second season finally debuted in July. The show’s continuation left viewers grappling with a persistent query: Should Belly end up with Conrad, whom she selected in the first season’s finale, or Jeremiah?

While speaking to E! News, Tung confessed her uncertainty regarding Belly’s ultimate romantic choice. Conrad and Jeremiah, each with his unique qualities, have consistently shown their dedication to Belly.

“I think it literally changes every single second of the show,” Tung explained. “Because the boys constantly show up for her in different ways and then also make mistakes. So I think it’s really dependent on every single moment.”

Tung, careful not to disclose too many details, did hint at the evolving dynamics between Belly and Conrad in the recent episodes.

She mentioned that many events have created a certain emotional distance between the two characters. This period is marked by both individuals experiencing personal growth, which eventually contributes to their collective development.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.