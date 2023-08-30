Another season of Love Island UK has come to a close. With hot new bombshells and scorching tea all around, the villa is never short on drama. While fans are well aware of the theatrics that occur at the villa, what many might not know is that the villa has its share of weird rules that all participants must follow. Here’s a look at why Love Island cast members have to ask permission to use the bathroom.

A look at the hit show ‘Love Island UK’

The hit British reality dating game show known as Love Island originated in 2005 as Celebrity Love Island. The original show ran for two seasons before going on a ten year hiatus. In 2015, the dating game show was brought back to air and has snowballed into a huge international franchise, with over 22 versions being produced worldwide thus far. Some notable versions include Love Island Australia, Love Island Albania, Love Island France, Love Island España, and Love Island USA, just to name a few.

As the OG version, Love Island UK has the most seasons under its belt. The latest rendition of the dating show game, season 10, aired on ITV2 in the UK from June 5 to July 31, 2023. According to ET, American viewers can catch up on the latest season of Love Island UK on Hulu. While all the tea from season 10 is still piping hot, participants from past seasons have simmered down long enough to reveal some of the weird rules they have to follow while in the villa.

Participants have to ask permission to use the bathroom

During a recent podcast episode with Madame Joyce, Tanya Manhenga from season nine of Love Island UK discussed her time in the villa. Season nine aired early this year, from January 16 to March 13, 2023. According to Fandom, Tanya paired up with Shaq Muhammad immediately upon entering the villa. The duo ended up placing fourth in the competition coming in behind winners Sanam and Kai, runner-ups Ron and Lana, and third-place finishers Tom and Samie. Based on the couple’s Instagram posts, they are still happily together as of July 2023.

Tanya discussed a variety of topics with Madame Joyce during the podcast and took the time to reveal some of the weird rules the cast was asked to follow while at the villa. While there’s no doubt that many of the Love Island contestants act quite childish, it seems they were transported back to their elementary school days even further, given the fact that they all had to ask permission to use the bathroom. Tanya revealed to Madame Joyce that they are mic’d up nearly 24/7 and would have to ask producers from mic packs if they could run inside to use the bathroom if they were sitting poolside. Evidently, if drama was brewing, producers would tell them to wait a minute in an effort to keep things spicy on set.

Other strange rules participants must follow

Asking permission to use the bathroom isn’t the only strange rule Love Island UK participants must follow. According to Tanya, participants aren’t allowed to talk during designated eating times. She told Madame Joyce that the cast is required to sit outside by the pool for around six to seven hours out of the day. Around lunchtime, big bouncers will bring out some tables for the cast to eat at. However, the cast is spread out, and their mic packs are taken off.

Tanya revealed on more than one occasion that she had a producer in her ear after she tried talking to fellow castmates during lunch. Of course, the producers want any and all drama to be caught on both audio and video. Therefore, the cast would be given a scolding if they ever tried to have private conversations during times like lunch when they weren’t properly mic’d up or being filmed.