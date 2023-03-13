‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Returns Without One Controversial Cast Member

OWN’s biggest reality television show Love & Marriage: Huntsville is back. The main players on the show are returning, but one controversial co-star is not returning. The last season ended on a bitter note, with the divorced Holts engulfed in a custody battle that continues to play out. Melody Shari is also at odds with most of the cast. Despite such, the new season promises to be the most explosive.

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 4 cast promo photo via YouTube

Promo for the new Season of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ released

A new season is returning to OWN on April 8. Returning cast members include the core six – Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott – and sub-characters Tiffany and Louis Whitlow. Three new personalities have also been added as recurring cast members – Stormi Steele, her husband Courtney Beasley, and Tisha’s cousin Keke Jabbar.

Source: YouTube

The series is celebrating a major milestone of its 100th episode. To commemorate it, OWN will air a special reflecting on the show’s rise and success, as well as its unprecedented impact on social media.

According to a logline for the premiere episode “A Holt and a Prayer,” follows Melody’s return to help Kimmi. “Melody comes out of seclusion to help Kimmi celebrate a milestone in her cancer journey,” the official press release details. “[Meanwhile], Stormi and her husband, Courtney, have an emotional disagreement, and Martell reveals a new love interest but still wants Melody to pray about their relationship,” as VIBE Magazine reports.

Destiny Payton is absent from this season amid fans’ complaints

One person who is noticeably absent from the promo and press release is Payton. She joined the show in the second season as a friend of Shari, but their friendship fell apart the next season. Since joining the cast, Payton has had fallouts with several members of the cast. Fans have accused her of intentionally becoming an adversary of Shari in their moment of contention by aligning with the Scott family, who are known “enemies” of Shari.

In addition to viewers not being fans of Payton’s attitude, which many say is off-putting, they also say she isn’t forthcoming with information about her personal life, which defeats the purpose of being a reality television personality.

During the last reunion special, Payton was put in the hot seat about her being private. She claims she’s been open about things in her life, but producers chose not to air it. The cast, as well as producers, have denied Payton’s claims.

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ producer speaks on Destiny Payton’s exit

Though some viewers have asked for Payton to be removed from the cast, they still want answers about her exit. In a recent episode of his Reality With the King podcast, Carlos King, the show’s executive producer, says it’s up to Payton to share her own story.

King does promise there are some surprises in store for viewers. Holt’s new love interest, RHOA star Sheree Whitfield, makes an appearance on the show. King teased that she will get into a verbal altercation with another woman on the show.