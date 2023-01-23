‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Melody Shari Reportedly Dating a New Man Two Years After Divorce From Martell Holt

It’s been two years since reality star Melody Shari (formerly Holt) was declared single from her cheating ex, Martell Holt. Fans of Love & Marriage: Huntsville have wondered what her love life has looked like since moving on. And as it turns out, she’s now happily involved with a new man. Melody hasn’t made the alleged relationship public yet. But she has hinted at actively dating in a few social media posts.

Melody and Martell Holt | Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards

Melody Shari is reportedly dating a new man

According to Melody’s cousin, the OWN star is happy in a new budding relationship. The revelation came in a Facebook post, per a report from Urban Belle Magazine, after speculation about Melody’s new single “Cloud 9” grew about it being about a new mate.

Source: YouTube

“Baby, I couldn’t wait til this news got out cause a couple of y’all had my girl ducked up like she was pressed bout her ex!!!!” one cousin wrote. Another cousin responded to the post, “Real ducked up, OK!!”

The cousin who wrote the initial comment added: “And we sooo happy for them!! She’s being treated like a princess as she should!” When a fan responded they were shocked that Melody moved on, her cousin wrote: “I wouldn’t pop out until I popped out married . But I can assure you he’s everything she deserves and more…. And he FINE! I’m sooooo happy for her! It’s good to see her this happy!”

The reality star previously said she was afraid to date

Melody’s divorce was finalized in 2020, but fans have been eager for her to share her dating life. While she’s been on a few dates, she admits nothing serious has been in the cards. In fact, she’s afraid to jump back into the dating pool fully.

“Honestly, I am afraid to date,” she told People Magazine in March 2022. “It’s so important to make sure that who you’re attached to, they are where they need to be spiritually, mentally, and emotionally.”

Source: YouTube

The mother of four has a full plate. She remains active in the real estate business, has clothing partnership deals, works as a television producer and host, and continues to pursue a singing career.

“I have so many great things that are happening for me right now that I’m afraid to risk that,” she added. “I’m afraid to risk the blessings that God has given to me because I get attached to the wrong person. I’m just going to stay over here, solo, focused on my career, focused on my children, until God says otherwise.”

She’s currently trying to figure out how to better co-parent with her ex-husband

It’s unclear if her ex, Martell, has met her new beau, but considering he’s dating RHOA star Sheree Whitfield, it’ll be hard for him to be upset about Melody moving on. He has, however, admitted that he doesn’t want to see her with another man. In the meantime, the two should probably focus on being cordial as co-parents. They had a successful family vacation since their divorce was finalized over the summer, but things went downhill upon their return.