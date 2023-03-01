Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Others Performing at the Virginia Beach Country Music Festival 2023, ‘Beach It’

Virginia Beach will get a new Country Music Festival in 2023. That’s Beach It, with Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and other chart-topping artists in the official lineup. Here’s what we know about 2023’s Beach It Music Festival.

Virginia Beach Country Music Festival 2023 — official lineup and dates

Miranda Lambert rehearses for the 2022 CMT Music Awards | Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Images

Listening to country music on the beach just got better — thanks to 2023’s Beach It Country Music Festival. The seaside event takes place on June 23, 24, and 25, 2023 in Virginia Beach, with the mainstage situated on the sand.

There are three headliners for Beach It, each taking the stage on a different day — Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, and Thomas Rhett.

The Beach It lineup includes Riley Green, Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jameson Rodgers, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Cole Swindell, Lily Rose, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Tyler Braden, Ben Burgess, Mackenzie Carpenter, Ashland Craft, Madeline Edwards, Erin Kinsey, Pillbox Patti, Peytan Porter, and Aaron Raitiere.

How to get tickets to the ‘Beach It’ country music festival

Passes are now on sale for Beach It, with three tiers of tickets available to future attendees. The 3-Day GA pass costs $249 plus applicable fees — the sooner the ticket is purchased, the less expensive, as there are different “waves” of passes available. The second wave of GA costs $269 and the third wave costs $299.

A 3-Day VIP Pass is $899 plus fees, which offers a VIP entrance, an exclusive viewing section, and complimentary beverage service with a premium selection of beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. There’s a 3-Day VIP Reserved Pass for $1,149 plus fees, with an even smaller, exclusive VIP viewing area.

Children 6 years old and under are free in general admission. According to Beach It’s website, wristbands will be shipped around 4 weeks before the festival.

This is the first Beach It Country Music Festival in Virginia Beach

This is the first time the Beach It Country Music Festival will take place at Virginia Beach. However, this isn’t the only seaside festival for 2023, as New Jersey hosts Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park and the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City. Beach It, however, is predominantly country music, as noted by one performer.

“It’ll be cool to look out at a crowd of a lot of my hometown people and just get to experience the growth that I’ve had over the past two years, right back at home,” Alana Springsteen said during a News 3 interview with Angela Bohon. “It’s very full-circle.”

Similar to New York City’s Governors Ball, Beach It is a cashless festival, meaning attendees can purchase food, beverages, and merchandise via the cashless program on their wristband, credit cards, debit cards, or Apple Pay/Google Pay.

More information regarding the Beach It Music Festival can be found on their website.