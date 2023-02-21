Maddie Ziegler Revealed Abby Lee Miller Gave Her Corrections on Sia’s Music Video

Fans of Dance Moms know all too well that Abby Lee Miller demanded perfection from her dancers. The choreographer and former studio owner often screamed out corrections whenever her dancers were rehearsing. If she had to repeat a correction, she often resorted to belittling or humiliating her student. But it seems that Miller’s corrections weren’t limited to her studio or even things that she herself choreographed. In fact, Maddie Ziegler revealed that Miller even corrected her on the dance that she did in Sia’s music video, Chandelier.

Abby Lee Miller and Maddie Ziegler

Why did Sia tap Maddie Ziegler to be in her music video, ‘Chandelier?’

Thanks to Dance Moms, Ziegler started gainging fans when she was only eight years old. Her musicality, passion for dance, and affinity for winning dance competitions made her a standout in the cast. At 11, The Fallout star managed to capture the attention of Australian singer Sia. A fan of Dance Moms, Sia found herself moved by Ziegler’s solo performances on the show. Thus, she reached out to the dancer on Twitter, offering her the lead role in Chandelier.

What did Abby Lee Miller think of the dancer’s performance in ‘Chandelier?’

Though Ziegler had no clue who Sia was at the time, she thought doing a professional role would be fun. She spent four days filming Chandelier, not knowing how much it would change her life. Ziegler has admitted recently that she’s very proud of her work in the music video. But what did Miller think about it? Fans of Dance Moms will recall that the choreographer often expressed pride about her student. However, that doesn’t mean that she didn’t give Ziegler her two cents.

“Abby, she always has corrections to say to me,” Ziegler explained while speaking about Chandelier to Vulture. “There were corrections after she watched the video, but she also said that like it’s just so different, and she thinks now I’m pretty much considered a professional dancer, because I always put myself out there now, and I’ve gotten a lot of hits on it, so I’m just super excited about it.”

Ziegler has continued to collaborate with Sia throughout the years

Ziegler had great reason to be excited. Whatever corrections Miller thought to give her wouldn’t stop Chadelier from going viral. To date, the music video has racked up over 2.5 billion views. It also would make Ziegler a name in Hollywood independently of Dance Moms. Furthermore, it was the beginning of Ziegler’s long-standing collaboration with Sia. Videos like “Elastic Heart,” “Big Girls Cry,” and “The Greatest” would also feature Ziegler. The dancer would also go on tour with the Aussie. Furthermore, Ziegler was one of the stars of Music, which served as Sia’s directorial debut.

These days, Sia has the title of being Ziegler’s godmother. Conversley, Ziegler has severed all ties with Miller. The Bloody Hell star admits that she feels at peace never speaking to her former dance teacher again. So the days of Ziegler getting corrected by Miller seem to be a thing of the past.