Margot Robbie Spontaneously Kissed Brad Pitt in Unscripted ‘Babylon’ Scene: ‘When Else Am I Gonna Get the Chance?’

La La Land filmmaker Damien Chazelle brings an all-star cast to his film Babylon, which includes Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. An abundance of awards season potential went their way thanks to the incredible talent in front of and behind the camera. Robbie certainly went all-in on this role, going as far as to kiss Pitt in an unscripted moment to stay true to her character. However, the scene turned into something much bigger.

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt bring pure chaos to ‘Babylon’

Babylon follows several perspective characters in 1920s Hollywood, including up-and-coming star Nellie LeRoy (Robbie) and established movie star Jack Conrad (Pitt). The entertainment industry is amidst serious change as sound is introduced to film, leaving many stars with the potential to lose everything. Meanwhile, other new faces are just coming onto the scene.

Chazelle also brings in other stars, such as Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li, not including smaller cameo parts. The film promises pure decadence and excess in an over-the-top trailer that had the Internet biting at the bit to see more.

Margot Robbie kissed Brad Pitt in an unscripted scene

In an interview with E! News, Robbie admitted to kissing Pitt in Babylon that “wasn’t in the script.” She added, “I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.”

Robbie called the kiss “great,” but emphasized that she had to go through Chazelle before making it happen.

“I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,'” Robbie said. “And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could—wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’ And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.'”

Robbie went through with it and kissed Pitt, which turned into a good take. However, she didn’t realize quite how far Chazelle would take it, who thought that it was a great addition.

Robbie continued: “He was like, ‘No, do it again. That really works.’ I was like, ‘Oh, great.'”

The actor also kissed co-star Katherine Waterston, but she said, “I don’t know if that made the cut.”

She entered the Oscar conversation

Extravagant, decadent and all together delightfully delicious. @babylonmovie is phenomenal filmmaking . This is Damien Chazelle’s love letter to movie making, and Margot Robbie’s best performance to date. The score is outstanding. pic.twitter.com/86zpBANE8D — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 15, 2022

Chazelle last tackled La La Land in 2016 starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. The film had a magnificent showing, earning a total of six Oscars. Additionally, it brought in another eight nominations in other categories, including Best Picture, which it lost to Moonlight.

Now, the filmmaker has Babylon as his next big project. Initial reactions were mixed out from press and awards voters, but that doesn’t mean that the movie won’t slip into some categories. For example, Variety’s Jazz Tangcay took to Twitter to call Robbie’s performance her “best performance to date.” However, the Best Actress category is rather crowded, with TÁR‘s Cate Blanchett and Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Michelle Yeoh dominating the conversation.