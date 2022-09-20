‘Married at First Sight’: Alexis Has Checked Out of Her Marriage to Justin

Decision Day is still weeks away, but it’s looking like Alexis may have already made her choice. The Married at First Sight Season 15 cast member is going through the motions in her relationship with Justin, and a comment she makes to one of the show’s experts in the upcoming episode suggests she doesn’t see much of a future for their marriage.

Justin and Alexis clash over her club-going ways on the next ‘Married at First Sight’

In a clip (via Twitter) from the September 21 episode of Married at First Sight, all of the couples get a visit from the show’s new expert. Dr. Pia Holec, a psychologist and sex therapist, shares some tips on improving intimacy. Justin and Alexis could certainly use the help. On a recent episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, she confessed that they had not yet had sex, despite several unsuccessful attempts.

But the issues in Alexis and Justin’s marriage go beyond an absence of sparks in the bedroom. Before Dr. Pia arrives, the two argue about Alexis’s weekly ritual of heading to the club with her friends.

“We do so much together and you can’t even let me have two hours with my friends on the weekend?” she says. Justin replies that she’s married now and needs to find a “balance” between her role as a wife and her “old single life.”

“What I have an issue with is that she go to the club every weekend,” Justin tells Dr. Pia moments later. “Now, when she goes out, she’s only going out with her friends. But it’s every single weekend.”

Alexis opens up to one of the ‘MAFS’ experts, says she’s not sure she’s ready to be married

After Justin wondered why Alexis even decided to participate in the Married at First Sight process, she tells Dr. Pia that she shouldn’t be judged for wanting to spend time with her besties.

“The fact that because I want to hang out with my friends for two hours once a week, I’m all of a sudden an unfit wife is obscene,” she says.

Dr. Pia suspects that Alexis and Justin’s disagreement is about something deeper than how she spends her free time.

“Do you feel you’re ready to be married to Justin in particular?” she asks.

“I don’t know,” Alexis replies. “I don’t think so.”

“There it is,” Dr. Pia says.

Will Alexis say no on Decision Day?

That Alexis is uncertain whether Justin is the right man for her won’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s been following this season of Married at First Sight. For one, she’s already rejected Justin once. Prior to the show, they matched on Hinge, but the app exchange didn’t lead to a date.

Despite Alexis’s initial lack of interest in Justin, the two bonded on their honeymoon in Mexico after getting married at first sight. But when Justin dropped a premature “I love you,” Alexis got a little skittish. However, it was when they returned home to San Diego that things really went off the rails. During a botched dog introduction, Justin’s dog Mya attacked Alexis’s pooch Newton. Their relationship hasn’t been the same since the incident.

Lingering doggie drama isn’t the only issue in Justin and Alexis’s marriage. The highly emotional Justin wears his heart on his sleeve, which his more analytical wife finds hard to deal with. The two also haven’t really connected physically, and she admitted early on he wasn’t her type. Now, Alexis is finally saying out loud what some MAFS viewers have long suspected: She’s just not interested in being married to Justin. He might still be willing to try to make the relationship work. But it’s looking more and more likely that Alexis is going to say “no” on Decision Day.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

