‘Married at First Sight’ Fans Slam Alexis and Justin Over Disastrous Dog Introduction

In last week’s episode of Married at First Sight, Alexis and Justin were confident enough in their relationship to dispense advice to the other couples who’d experienced some bumps in their marriages. But in the August 17 episode of the Lifetime reality show, they’re the ones who hit a rough patch when their dogs’ first meeting goes sideways.

Justin and Alexis introduce their dogs on ‘Married at First Sight’

The honeymoon is over for the Married at First Sight Season 15 couples. Now, they’re back in San Diego, where the real work of marriage begins. And it looks like it might be a challenging road ahead for Alexis and Justin. While the pair have hit it off, the same can’t be said for their two dogs, who meet for the first time this week.

In a clip shared on Twitter, Justin introduces his dog Maya to Alexis’s dog Newton. Neither dog owner seems entirely prepared for the moment. “How are you supposed to introduce dogs?” Alexis wonders. Meanwhile, Justin admits that he’s “nervous” about how his larger pooch will react to her smaller one.

Unfortunately, things quickly take a disturbing turn when Maya attacks Newton, injuring his eye. At first, Justin seems to try to downplay the incident, telling his wife that “nothing happened.” But in another clip (via YouTube), Alexis can be seen calling vets to find someone who can care for her pup in an emergency.

Alexis hints that Justin’s dog might be a dealbreaker in their relationship

Alexis is understandably upset about Newton’s injury, and she declines Justin’s offer to go with her to the vet.

“I can’t right now Justin,” she says as he tries to apologize for Maya’s actions.

“I think I underestimated my dog,” he says in a confessional. “I wanted to sort of integrate them slowly but I think I was a little bit too confident in my dog.”

While Justin may have had high hopes that Maya and Newton would get along, it doesn’t sound like he was totally transparent about his dog’s history.

“He never told me that Maya had been in several fights with other dogs,” Alexis says when the couple sits down with Pastor Cal Roberson.

Later, she hints that she won’t be able to get over Justin’s misstep with his dog.

“I’m not going to stay anywhere that I don’t feel safe, so I will not be with Justin,” she says in a confessional.

Fans criticize the couple, say they need Cesar Milan

The clip of Justin’s dog attacking his wife’s pooch generated plenty of comments on social media. On Instagram, Married at First Sight fans found fault with both Justin and Alexis, arguing that they should have known to introduce their pets on neutral ground outside rather than in a cramped apartment.

“That’s 100% on THEM. That’s not how you introduce dogs,” one person commented. “Do some research!

“They need Cesar Milan,” one person commented, referring to the famous “dog whisperer.”

Justin’s failure to disclose his dog’s history of aggression was particularly egregious, several people noted. Several predicted that Justin was going to have to choose between keeping his dog or staying married to Alexis.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

