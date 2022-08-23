‘Married at First Sight’: Miguel Pressures Lindy to Take His Last Name

In a teaser for the August 24 episode of Married at First Sight, Lindy and Miguel discuss their different expectations for their marriage.

Miguel is pressuring his wife to take his last name, even though he’s said he can’t commit to their relationship beyond the eight-week experiment.

Lindy pushes back, saying she won’t change her name until she feels secure.

Miguel from ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

Married at First Sight couple Lindy and Miguel don’t see eye-to-eye on one big issue in their relationship. In a teaser for the August 24 episode of the Lifetime reality show, the couple discusses whether she plans to take his last name. Miguel makes it clear that he expects his wife to adopt his name, while Lindy says she won’t make any changes until she feels more secure in the marriage.

In the next episode of ‘Married at First Sight,’ Lindy and Miguel discuss whether she will change her name

In the clip from the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight (via Twitter), Miguel gushes about his relationship with Lindy.

“I wake up every morning, I look at myself in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘You’ve got a good thing going. Don’t f*ck this up,’” he says in the teaser. He then insists he’s been completely transparent with Lindy, saying there’s nothing he hasn’t told her.

But it quickly becomes clear that the couple hasn’t ironed out all the potential issues in their relationship. Currently, the pair are at odds over whether she’ll change her last name.

“Married couples don’t live as a married couple before taking their husband’s last name,” Miguel tells his wife. (About 80% of recently married women opt to adopt their spouse’s name, according to a 2015 report in the New York Times.)

Lindy says she won’t change her name until she feels more secure in her marriage

Miguel and Lindy lay it all out on the table in a brand-new episode of #MAFSSanDiego tomorrow at 8/7c ? pic.twitter.com/sbJgl30cXY — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) August 23, 2022

At this point in the show, Lindy and Miguel have been married for a couple of weeks. For Lindy, it’s too soon to rush into something as major as a name change. That’s especially true given that Miguel has previously said that he couldn’t commit to their marriage beyond the eight-week experiment.

“As much as I enjoy spending time with Lindy, do I have it in me?” he told the other San Diego couples at a group dinner on their honeymoon. “Do I have more than eight weeks in me? … For me the only way I could do it [was] if I knew, I told myself, ‘I have an out.’”

With the future – and Miguel’s intentions – up in the air, Lindy wants to wait to make any decisions about her name.

“Until I feel secure, I need my last name,” Lindy tells her husband. “I need my identity.”

Miguel insists his opinion matters

While Lindy had reservations, Miguel wasn’t budging on his demand that his wife take his name.

“The more we talk about it and the more I express my feelings on the matter, the more important it becomes to me,” he said.

Lindy asks if that means he doesn’t “want to be around her or with her” if she won’t take his name.

“It’s how I would envision being married,” Miguel replies. “And you are married to me. So my opinion matters.”

Lindy replies that “certain tangible things” must happen before she’s ready to change her name.

“How the f*ck do you expect me to take your last name?” she adds.

Lindy’s heated response to his desire for them to share the same name doesn’t make Miguel happy.

“I don’t like this version of you,” he tells her.

​​New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

