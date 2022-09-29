‘Married at First Sight’: Morgan and Binh Divorce Before Decision Day

Decision Day has come early for one Married at First Sight Season 15 couple. Morgan and Binh have decided to divorce, a clip from the show’s September 28 episode reveals, confirming spoilers that one couple would end the relationship experiment early.

Binh and Morgan’s rocky marriage comes to an end on ‘Married at First Sight’

Morgan and Binh on ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

Morgan and Binh’s relationship has been on the rocks since their honeymoon, when confusion over her career and education led to their first fight. She’s struggled to regain her trust in her husband after that incident. Unfortunately, it was broken again when she learned he’d been discussing their relationship with fellow season 15 husband Justin.

By the time the pair sat down with Dr. Pepper in the show’s September 14 episode, things were broken nearly beyond repair. The two weren’t living together, and Morgan didn’t want to open up during a relationship-building exercise.

Now, Morgan and Binh have decided to throw in the towel for good. In a clip from Married at First Sight’s September 28 episode (via E! News), both tell Dr. Pepper they want a divorce.

Binh says he wasn’t ready for marriage

In the clip, Binh opens up about his childhood and his realization that he wasn’t ready for marriage.

“Growing up, my parents showed no emotion,” he told the Married at First Sight expert. As a result, he never learned to “externalize my emotions or put it on the outside.”

Once he got married, Binh shut down when things got difficult. “I ran away from my emotions because I was scared. I was angry,” he said. He added: “I didn’t face anything.”

Morgan tells Dr. Pepper she wants a divorce

Is Morgan and Binh’s marriage at a stand-still? #MAFSSanDiego pic.twitter.com/0q2axm4jsS — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) September 15, 2022

Morgan admitted that for a time, she and Binh had a solid friendship. But she didn’t see a way to get back to that point.

“The marriage is over. I do want the divorce,” she said. “It wasn’t meant to be. It wasn’t meant to work out and it’s unfortunate that we had to go through what we went through in order to find it out.”

Binh agreed it was time to end things.

“I want a divorce as well for different circumstances,” he said. “Obviously, I still need to work on myself and figure out who I genuinely am. I’m not ready to be married.”

The end of Morgan and Binh’s brief but troubled marriage will likely come as a relief to many Married at First Sight viewers. She’s come in for criticism for her harsh treatment of her husband – at one point, she threw the flowers he gave her as a peace offering on the ground – and inflexible behavior. Meanwhile, throughout his time on the show, Binh has seemed overwhelmed and unsure of how to respond to his wife. It was difficult to envision a scenario where they moved forward and developed a healthy, loving relationship. Choosing to end things now may be the best decision they’ve made as a couple.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

