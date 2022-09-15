‘Married at First Sight’: Morgan’s Latest Move Proves Her and Binh’s Relationship Is Likely Doomed

The writing is on the wall when it comes to Morgan and Binh’s marriage. The Married at First Sight couple have struggled to connect ever since a blow-up during their honeymoon. But an awkward scene during the September 14 episode of the Lifetime series may have been the final nail in the coffin for the pair, who may not make it to Decision Day, if the rumors are to be believed.

Morgan can’t get over Binh’s mistakes on ‘Married at First Sight’

Morgan and Binh’s problems go back to the honeymoon in Mexico. When Binh learned that his new wife had not told the truth about having a bachelor’s degree, he blabbed about it to fellow Married at First Sight Season 15 cast member Justin. Binh told Justin that Morgan was lying about her career and her credentials, but in fact, she was a licensed nurse, though she was a few credits short of her BSN.

Binh apologized to Morgan for his transgression, but she’s said repeatedly that the incident broke her trust in her husband. Though the two tried to move forward, Morgan lost it when she learned that Binh was still talking to Justin about issues in their marriage without telling her what he was doing.

“It’s always been about you Binh,” a frustrated Morgan told the other women during the show’s most recent episode. “You keep lying because you keep trying to save face … he’s gonna keep lying.”

Previously, Morgan has said that she finds it almost impossible to move forward if she feels another person has betrayed her. And last week, she rejected Binh’s attempts to apologize, throwing the flowers he gave her on the ground. “Any ounce of respect I had for you is gone,” she told her stunned spouse.

Morgan and Binh are already living separately

When Morgan and Binh signed up for Married at First Sight, they agreed to live as husband and wife for eight weeks before making a choice about their future on Decision Day. But it appears their decision may have already been made.

The two are already living separately, Morgan revealed during the September 14 episode. And despite Binh’s efforts to atone for his past mistakes, she’s unwilling to meet him halfway.

Binh – who told Married at First Sight expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz that he was “scared” to talk to his wife – has admitted he was naive coming into the marriage. He also said that he had past trauma he needed to work through to be a better husband. He’s even signed up for therapy to work through some of his issues. And when Dr. Pepper gave them an assignment to write a letter to their younger selves, he followed through. In his letter, he spoke about his strict upbringing and fear of not being good enough.

But when it came time for Morgan to share her letter, she balked.

“I’m just not comfortable reading to you my letter,” she said. “Every time I’ve opened up and every time I’ve shared something with you, it’s been used against me or it’s been shared with someone with else.”

This ‘Married at First Sight’ relationship is probably over

Morgan didn’t want to share her letter with Binh because she didn’t trust him. While she might have good reasons for being hesitant to open up, her refusal to participate in Dr. Pepper’s exercise suggests she’s no longer putting in effort to make her marriage work. Combined with her and her husband’s inability to communicate, chances are slim their marriage will last. Binh’s efforts to regain her trust aren’t working, and Morgan has clearly checked out. Is it any wonder he told Dr. Pepper that “it was less stressful and more comfortable” to talk to Justin instead of Morgan?

The question we’re asking now is when – not if – they get divorced. It seems that the best choice for both would be to get out of an unhealthy and unproductive situation. However, Morgan has hinted she might want to see the experiment through to the bitter end.

“I’m going to continue to go through this process and you’re going to show up with me every single day,” she told Binh last week. “Because I want you to see me every single day. And I want you to remember and I want you to know how much you hurt me.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

