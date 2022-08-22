‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11’s Henry Defends His ‘Dry’ Sense of Humor: ‘It’s Not for Everyone’

It’s been a couple of years since Henry Rodriguez appeared on Married at First Sight. But with season 11 of the Lifetime reality show recently landing on Netflix, there’s been renewed interest in the show’s New Orleans couples. Henry, whose standoffish demeanor was criticized during his time on the show, is again fielding comments from viewers about the way he acted during his eight-week marriage to Christina Crochet.

Christina and Henry had a rocky relationship on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11

The Married at First Sight experts thought Henry and Christina were a perfect match. But their relationship was rocky from the moment they met at the altar. The outgoing Christina clashed with the more reserved Henry. As the marriage progressed, she came to feel rejected by him romantically. Meanwhile, he said he couldn’t trust her – especially after she said she’d received a text alleging he’d had an affair with another man. Christina never showed Henry the text, and he suspected she’d made the whole thing up to get back at him for not being interested in her.

Given their tumultuous relationship, it was no surprise when Henry and Christina went their separate ways on Decision Day. While many MAFS viewers felt both were to blame for the marriage’s failure, Henry came in for particular criticism, with critics saying his behavior was odd and unemotional.

Henry responds to critics on social media

Since his divorce from Christina, Henry seems to be living his best life and has been chronicling his adventures on Instagram. In early August, he shared a video of himself chugging a beer “while channeling my inner Post Malone.”

The post earned a mostly positive response from followers. One person commented that they loved his personality and sense of humor. But another chimed in to say that Henry “had no personality.”

At that point, Henry jumped into the comments to defend himself.

“My sense of humor is what’s typically known as a ‘dry’ sense of humor,” he wrote. “It usually requires at least a small amount of capacity in one’s brain to catch on. It’s not for everyone.”

In a follow-up comment, he pointed out that Married at First Sight viewers weren’t exactly getting a full picture of who he was as a person.

“Bro, I’m gonna have to find you a documentary teaching you about reality television and the art of editing … Sounds like you may be shocked to learn how it all works,” he wrote.

Henry has said his sense of humor ‘isn’t ideal for television’

In the past, Henry has said that it takes him a while to get comfortable in a situation, which contributed to his sometimes awkward demeanor on Married at First Sight.

“Believe it or not, I do have a personality, and I do like to have fun,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in a 2020 interview. “Uncomfortable me versus comfortable me are two different people. When people first meet me, they often think I’m really quiet, stuck-up, no fun, a buzzkill, etc. Then when I get comfortable around them, they think, ‘Who is this guy?’ But it often takes me a little while to get there, and if I am in an uncomfortable situation, then I just unfortunately never get to that point.”

“I also have a really dry sense of humor that takes time to catch on to,” he added. “I am aware it isn’t ideal for television.”

Married at First Sight Season 11 is currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

