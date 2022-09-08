‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Spoilers: One Couple May Not Make It to Decision Day

We’re at the halfway mark of Married at First Sight Season 15, and things are getting real. While some couples are showing surprising growth and maturity despite a rough start (ahem, Mitch and Krysten) others look to be on the fast track to divorce. One particular pair seems unable to get on the same page in their marriage. So far, Morgan and Binh’s relationship has featured far more conflict than affection, leading us to believe that rumored Married at First Sight spoilers that they don’t make it to Decision Day are true.

‘Married at First Sight’ spoilers suggest one season 15 couple splits before Decision Day

Married at First Sight couples are supposed to stay married for eight weeks before making a final decision about their marriage on Decision Day. But it’s not unusual for cast members to call it quits before the two-month mark. It happened in season 14, when Chris asked Alyssa for a divorce after less than two weeks.

So far, all the couples from Married at First Sight’s San Diego season are still together. But spoilers shared by the MAFSFan account on Instagram nearly two months ago hinted that a major breakup was on the horizon. The account predicted that three out of five couples would choose to stay married, but that Morgan and Binh would call it quits prior to Decision Day.

Morgan and Binh have had a rocky marriage

Now that we’re midway through the season, the rumor that Morgan and Binh go their separate ways before Decision Day is easy to believe. The couple’s marriage has been on rocky ground from the start.

First, they had to delay their wedding when Binh tested positive for COVID-19. Then, on their shortened honeymoon, they got into a major argument when Binh told some of the other couples that Morgan was lying about being a nurse.

That spat was the result of a miscommunication. Morgan explained she is a registered nurse, but she is a few courses short of her bachelor’s degree. But Morgan felt Binh had broken her trust, and she had trouble getting over what she saw as a betrayal.

Unfortunately, things haven’t really improved for Morgan and Binh since they returned home to San Diego. Their attempts to bond haven’t produced a meaningful connection. Then, at the end of the previous week’s episode, Morgan confronted Binh after learning he’d spoken to Justin about their marriage. That argument continued into the September 7 episode, when things really went off the rails.

Morgan blows up at Binh, who calls the situation ‘a nightmare’

Early in the episode, Morgan and Binh had a tense argument over his tendency to speak about issues in their marriage with Justin. That’s one thing that Morgan says she’s asked her husband not to do, and when Justin’s wife Alexis texted her to say that Binh was in their apartment and talking to Justin about their fight, Morgan was livid.

Later, Binh attempted to make things up to his wife with a romantic date at the place where they got married. But when Morgan showed up for the dinner, she made it clear she was there to argue. First, she threw the roses he gave her on the ground. Then, she unloaded all of her frustrations on Binh, demanding that he explain his actions. But when he tried to speak, she repeatedly cut him off.

“Any ounce of respect I had for you is gone,” she said before walking away from her stunned husband.

“This whole thing to me has been a nightmare,” Binh said in a confessional. “I feel like I can’t do right.”

Morgan isn’t sure she can continue in her marriage

Later, Morgan and Binh did sit down and try to discuss some of their issues. But Morgan’s words suggested she didn’t see much hope for their marriage. Instead, it sounded like she wanted to punish Binh for betraying her.

“I’m going to continue to go through this process and you’re going to show up with me every single day,” she told him. “Because I want you to see me every single day. And I want you to remember and I want you to know how much you hurt me.”

Binh asked his wife if it was even possible for them to continue for another four weeks of marriage. Despite all her negative feelings toward her husband, she said she wanted to wait to talk to the experts because she wasn’t sure what she wanted.

“I really need to take the time to think about what I want going forward and what I want to do,” she said in a confessional. “Honestly, I just don’t really know where I’m at.” Meanwhile, Binh seems beaten down by the whole situation. While neither has yet said they want a divorce, if the Married at First Sight spoilers are correct, one or both of them will soon decide they want out of their marriage for good.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

