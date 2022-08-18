‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Is ‘Frustrated’ That Nate Won’t Open Up About His Past

Stacia and Nate moved in together on the August 17 episode of Married at First Sight.

The San Diego pair hope to become a power couple, but first Stacia wants her husband to open up about his past.

So far, Nate has been hesitant to get more vulnerable with his wife.

Stacia and Nate from Married at First Sight Season 15 have all the makings of a power couple. But will his inability to be completely open with his wife doom their relationship before it really gets off the ground? In the August 17 episode of the Lifetime reality series, Stacia urged Nate to be more vulnerable and share more details about his past so they could forge a deep connection.

Stacia questions Nate about his relationship with his mom on ‘Married at First Sight’

The honeymoon is over, and Stacia and Nate (and the rest of the Married at First Sight couples) are embarking on the next – and probably hardest – phase of their marriage. The newlyweds moved into the apartment they’ll share for the next couple of months, and predictably, there were some hiccups. She quickly commandeered most of the bathroom counter space, to his dismay. Later, they bickered about her desire to buy a pricey espresso machine. She also questioned his housekeeping skills.

But the real issue surfaced after a conversation with Pastor Cal Roberson where they discussed their finances, plans for kids, and other topics. After Pastor Cal left, Stacia called Nate out over his lack of vulnerability.

“I feel like I’m sharing so much as far as intimate details,” she said. “Basically you’ve just been telling surface-level stuff.”

“I didn’t know I was not expressing myself,” he replied.

Stacia specifically pointed to Nate’s comments about not feeling loved by his mother and how he hadn’t been willing to share more about how that affected him.

“You don’t talk about your mom,” she said. “That’s the one thing that always chokes me up … there’s so much pain behind that.”

Nate says there’s nothing to discuss

Nate pushed back, telling Stacia that when it came to his mom, there was nothing to discuss.

“I don’t have any emotional connection to my biological mom at all … she’s a stranger to me,” he said.

“I can’t talk about feelings if I don’t have feelings for something,” he added.

But Nate’s issues with opening up may go beyond just an unwillingness to talk about his mom. During an appearance on Married at First Sight: Afterparty, he told host Keshia Knight Pulliam that fellow groom Justin’s tendency to get emotional made him “uncomfortable.” It sounds like he might be avoiding tough conversations that could trigger a similarly emotional response in himself.

Stacia questions whether Nate can be vulnerable

For Stacia, Nate’s reluctance to open up was a potential red flag.

“I’m frustrated that he’s not opening up,” she said in a confessional. “I have the same type of background. I have the same type of upbringing. And for him to say he understands me, I want to know, ‘But how?’”

She worried that Nate’s reticence could be an indication that he’d never be able to let her guard down with her.

“If you can’t connect to me or tell me how, it makes me question if he even knows how to be vulnerable,” she said.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

