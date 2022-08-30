‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Presses Nate to Say ‘I Love You,’ and Fans Worry She’s Moving Too Fast

TL;DR:

In a clip from the August 31 episode of Married at First Sight Season 15, Stacia initiates the “love conversation.”

Nate rates their relationship a 4 out of 10 and says he’s “getting to the point where I don’t want to prove myself anymore.”

Fans wonder if Stacia might be moving too fast by pressuring Nate to say “I love you.”

Nata and Stacia from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

Is Stacia trying too hard to force things with Nate? Some Married at First Sight fans think so. In a clip from the next episode, the season 15 cast member is disappointed when she initiates a conversation with her husband about whether he loves her and Nate gives their relationship a middling rating. Critics wonder why Stacia is in such a hurry to get Nate to tell her he loves her when they’ve only been married a few weeks.

Stacia wonders if Nate loves her on the next ‘Married at First Sight’

In a clip from Married at First Sight’s August 31 episode (via Twitter), Stacia tells Nate that she wants to have “this love conversation.”

“We’ve kind of touched on it,” she says at the two lounge in the pool. “I kind of want to know, like, where are we on the spectrum?”

“Four out of 10, five out of 10, you know, give or take,” he replies.

Stacia isn’t exactly thrilled with Nate’s evaluation of their marriage.

“Four out of 10?” she asks incredulously.

“Yeah. Forty out of 100,” he replies. “It’s the same thing.”

Stacia wants to know how Nate feels, but she may be pushing him too hard

Are YOU ready for this “love conversation,” because a new episode of #MAFSSanDiego is on tomorrow night at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/EsGMzdFmlJ — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) August 30, 2022

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’ Expert Says Even Couples Who Get Divorced Benefit From Doing the Show

Stacia wants some affirmation from Nate that his feelings for her are growing, especially as she considers their future together.

“I want him to love me, and just, I want him to say it because I want to hear it,” she says in a confessional. “If he doesn’t know if he loves me or not by Decision Day, that’s going to be something that I’m going to consider.”

But Stacia’s desire to know where Nate stands could end up pushing him further away.

“I’m getting to the point where I don’t want to prove myself anymore,” he tells her later. “You keep not believing in what I’m trying to do and you’re not going to believe my actions, like, it’s just not gonna work out,” he adds before walking away in frustration.

‘Married at First Sight’ fans think Stacia might be taking the wrong approach with Nate

Stacia, 37, is a successful, take-charge woman who is eager to settle down and start a family. It’s understandable that she wants to be sure that Nate, 34, is committed to their marriage. But at this point, the two have only been married a few weeks, and some Married at First Sight fans think she needs to learn to take things slow and let things develop naturally.

“Let the process flow organically, with a little patience,” one person committed on Instagram.

“Have they even been married for a month yet?” another asked.

“This is a big problem in lots of new relationships,” someone else chimed in, adding that Stacia might have “unrealistic expectations” for her marriage.

Others felt that Stacia was focused on the wrong thing. They thought it was more important that Nate show how he felt about his wife through actions rather than words.

“Those words really don’t mean anything, if there’s no action!” one wrote. “So she should focus on the actions and the words will come.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode