‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Responds After Lindy Questions Nate’s Authenticity

TL;DR:

The Married at First Sight couples shared their unvarnished opinions about the rest of the cast’s relationships on the show’s August 10 episode.

Lindy told Stacia that she and Miguel had concerns about whether Nate was authentic.

Stacia admits she’s questioned Nate’s intentions, but she also has reservations about Lindy’s relationship with Miguel.

Nate and Stacia from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

The honeymoon is almost over for the Married at First Sight Season 15 cast. On the August 10 episode of the Lifetime reality show, the San Diego couples prepared to leave Mexico behind to return to their real lives. But before departing, they had some candid – and at times tense – conversations about what they were seeing in each other’s marriages.

Lindy shares her concerns about Nate on the latest episode of ‘Married at First Sight’

In the episode, Lindy, Stacia, and Morgan sat down to talk about how things were going a week into their marriage. During their chat, Lindy brought up some concerns that she and her husband Miguel had about Stacia’s relationship with Nate.

“So, Miguel has questioned Nate’s authenticity. Miguel thinks that Nate is not genuine,” she said.

“Nate is just so curated,” Lindy added, pointing to the way he is constantly on his phone and posting to social media. That made her wonder whether he was really focused on his marriage to Stacia.

Stacia admits she’s wondered about Nate’s intentions

Will Nate be up for the challenge? #MAFSSanDiego pic.twitter.com/7LCkNsHJJ3 — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) August 11, 2022

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Tells ‘Afterparty’ Host Keshia Knight Pulliam He’s Kicking Himself Over Comments to Krysten

Stacia responded to Lindy’s comments, admitting that Nate’s behavior was “definitely something I’ve questioned.”

“I do question the intention. I do question why he’s here,” she said, adding that she wanted “him to peel back the layers.”

Later, Stacia confessed to Nate that she was still trying to get a handle on what he expected from the Married at First Sight experience. “I’m trying to figure out if you really like me, want to be with me,” she said. “Do you really want to go below that surface [level]?”

Nate insisted that he was committed to their marriage. “My feelings for you are growing every day,” he said. “I’m falling in love with you and it’s real.”

Stacia wants to make sure that Miguel isn’t pressuring Lindy to move too fast

Will Lindy and Miguel get on the same page? #MAFSSanDiego pic.twitter.com/Rojg3Igzjf — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) August 11, 2022

Lindy wasn’t the only one with concerns about another couple’s relationship. Stacia also had some questions about Lindy and Miguel’s dynamic. After Lindy revealed that she and her husband had consummated their marriage a few days into the honeymoon, Stacia worried that they might be moving too fast.

“I just wanted to make sure that it was your decision and that you weren’t being pressured,” she said. “Giving yourself to someone like that, it’s just so precious.”

A tearful Stacia added that she’d been in situations in the past where she felt she had to have sex with her partner to keep them happy, and she didn’t want Lindy to be in the same position. But Lindy assured her that her decision to be intimate with Miguel was completely mutual.

Other cast members also saw some potential issues with Lindy and Miguel, especially when he seemed to indicate he wasn’t committed to marriage beyond the eight-week experiment.

“She’s doing everything she can to please Miguel,” Justin said. “And she’s not being true to what she wants. That’s going to be a problem.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’: Morgan Lashes Out at Binh After He Reveals Her Huge Secret