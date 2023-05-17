‘Mayans MC’: JD Pardo’s EZ Reyes Makes It Clear Where He Stands in New Season 5 Teaser — ‘When I Said I’d Bleed for You – I Meant It’

Mayans MC is coming back for its final season on FX. With the countdown underway, the network released an exhilarating teaser, foretelling a final chapter for the Santo Padre charter of the Mayans Motorcycle Club.

In the clip, JD Pardo’s EZ Reyes makes it crystal clear where he stands as the head of the Mayans. Here’s a closer look at the exciting trailer for Mayans MC plus everything we know about season 5.

JD Pardo | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

JD Pardo’s EZ Reyes shows intense loyalty in the new season 5 trailer of ‘Mayans MC’

Mayans MC, FX’s riveting outlaw motorcycle club drama, is all set to roar back for its fifth and conclusive chapter on Hulu. As the anticipation builds, a fresh teaser from the network is drumming up excitement, signposting a grand finale for the Mayans.

Anchoring the new teaser, posted on YouTube, is Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (J.D. Pardo). In the initial footage, EZ is striving to cement the allegiance of his crew.

“When I said I’d bleed for you – I meant it,” he proclaims, right before landing a fierce blow on an adversary’s jaw.

Amid the violence, the trailer sets the stage for an epic clash between the Mayans and the Sons of Anarchy, led by the animated Isaac Packer (JR Bourne).

This season will see EZ contend with internal discord stirred up by Parker. Despite the coming challenges, EZ assures his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), that “we’re just getting started.”

JD Pardo gears up for his final outing as EZ Reyes

Showrunner Elgin James has crafted the narrative of Mayans MC over the past five seasons. Although Sons of Anarchy was difficult to top, he has done a great job extending creator Kurt Sutter’s biker universe.

In terms of what’s ahead, it’s clear that EZ has a full plate in Mayans MC’s final chapter. Yet, one thing stands firm: all scores will be settled in this closing season.

Exactly how that unfolds is yet to be seen. But it is safe to say that James will give fans a fitting ending to the hit series.

While EZ’s ultimate fate is sealed in this final venture, he isn’t traveling solo. Apart from Pardo and Cardenas, returning cast members include Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Carla Baratta, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Frankie Loyal, and Vincent Vargas.

Here’s everything we know about season 5 of ‘Mayans MC’

Mayans MC embarks on its conclusive 10-episode journey on Wednesday, May 24, kicking off with a double-feature premiere on FX. Successive episodes will roll out weekly and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

Emilio Rivera, known for his portrayal of Marcus Alvarez in Sons of Anarchy, has been a part of several memorable scenes. The season 4 finale undoubtedly marked another shocking chapter for his character.

The figure who has largely held sway over the franchise was dethroned by EZ Reyes. Now, JD Pardo’s on-screen alter ego will be holding the reins as we move into Season 5. While the official synopsis remains shrouded in mystery, conflict with the Sons of Anarchy appears unavoidable.

Unfortunately, producers have been very tight-lipped about what’s ahead for EZ and the Mayans. Whatever transpires, there is little doubt that EZ’s leadership skills will be put to the test in season 5 of Mayans MC.