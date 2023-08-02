Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham were close enough that Beckham even attended the duchess' wedding to Prince Harry -- but when they first met, Meghan totally fangirled over the former Spice Girl.

Meghan Markle might now be one of the most famous women in the world, but she wasn’t always that way. The Duchess of Sussex lived a relatively ordinary life until she landed her breakout role on the USA Network show Suits. And even then, she still tended to get starstruck when she saw someone even more famous than her.

Back before she met Prince Harry, Meghan was in the same room as Victoria Beckham — and almost couldn’t contain her excitement.

Meghan Markle in 2018 | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Meghan Markle had a sweet reaction to seeing Victoria Beckham

Back in 2013, before ever meeting Prince Harry and dealing with skyrocketing fame, Meghan attended the Global Gift Gala in London; at the time, she was famous-ish, but mostly only known to Suits fans. Meghan attended the event alongside her friend at the time, Lizzie Cundy, who told Mirror that Meghan couldn’t help but “squeal” when Victoria Beckham made an appearance at the gala.

“The second time I saw Meghan, Victoria was at the event, and I’ve never seen anyone squeal quite like it; Meghan was so thrilled with excited to see Victoria Beckham,” Cundy said. “She went ‘Oh my God, that’s Victoria Beckham!’” Cundy said she thought Meghan had to “calm down and be cool,” but didn’t say it out loud.

Meghan and Victoria Beckham became close friends later on, and Victoria and her husband, David Beckham, attended Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding. Later on, Victoria had a succinct comment about Meghan’s dazzling dress: “It suited her,” Beckham said in a 2018 interview with Evening Standard.

Victoria and David Beckham at Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry | Chris Radburn/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham reportedly aren’t friends anymore

While Meghan and Harry enjoyed a years-long friendship with Victoria and David, the two couples have reportedly had a falling out. In July 2023, news broke that Meghan and Harry reportedly had a falling out with the couple over allegations that Victoria and David were leaking stories about them. ET Canada reports that it created tension between the two couples, and they are no longer friends.

Of course, it’s another rumor that has plagued Harry and Meghan, and there’s no telling if it’s true. Just five years ago, David and Victoria were some of the couple’s closest friends — and even while much of the United Kingdom’s public showed distaste toward Harry and Meghan, Victoria and David stuck close to them. It’s unclear if the rumors are true; it’s also possible that if the two duos aren’t spending much time together, it’s simply because their lives are taking different directions.

Meghan and Harry have been at the center of a number of rumors recently, with some people questioning their marriage after the two didn’t publicly acknowledge their fifth wedding anniversary. Others think the couple could be in financial trouble after parting ways with Spotify, and a source says the two are looking to sell their Montecito home. With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, almost nothing is ever proven, so the alleged friendship fallout could just be another rumor about the couple. We’ll have to see if the four of them meet up for any dinner dates in the near future.