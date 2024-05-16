Here's what the Duchess of Sussex wore during her trip to Nigeria that an expert says can serve as "a source of strength during challenging times" with her in-laws.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently visited Nigeria to celebrate the anniversary of the Invictus Games the duke founded in 2014.

While in the country, Meghan donned several beautiful looks from a peach-colored maxi dress to a zebra-print outfit to a white strapless gown. But the Duchess of Sussex also wore something else that was given to her by her husband for “strength during challenging times.”

Meghan donned a new gift from Prince Harry in Nigeria

The white strapless number Meghan wore for a reception held at the Armed Forces Complex in the capital city Abuja was accessorized with a necklace that hasn’t been seen before from Princess Diana’s collection.

Harry is said to have gifted his wife a crucifix necklace on a gold chain with baguette diamonds in the shape of a cross.

Meghan Markle smiles as she attends a Sit Out at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja | KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

A fine jewelry expert at the U.K. retailer Steven Stone shared some information about the necklace.

“It’s no secret that Meghan has an eye for jewelry and over the years, Harry has presented her with a wealth of pieces — including some from Princess Diana’s collection,” diamond expert Maxwell Stone said. “Reportedly a recent gift from Harry that hails from his late mother’s collection, her latest piece has sparked particular interest due to its unfamiliarity.

“The piece in question is a diamond crucifix necklace. Sat on a thin yellow gold chain is a delicate pendant that consists of what appears to be a central round cut diamond, surrounded by four baguette diamonds arranged in the shape of a cross.”

Stone added: “The symbolism behind cross necklaces goes beyond religious beliefs. Wearing a cross necklace can serve as a reminder of one’s faith and a source of strength during challenging times, such as the painful rift between the couple and members of the royal family. Though it’s a fairly simplicity piece, the necklace oozes with sentiment and history due to its predecessor. With this in mind, I’d estimate it to be worth £8,000 ($10,000 USD).”

The duchess owns several other pieces from her late mother-in-law’s jewelry collection

Meghan Markle wearing an aquamarine ring that once belonged to Princess Diana as she heads to her and Prince Harry’s wedding reception | Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The duchess owns numerous pieces of jewelry that once belonged to the late Princess of Wales including a large aquamarine ring, a gold cuff bangle, and a Cartier watch.

The emerald-cut aquamarine ring was given to Princess Diana by her friend, Lucia Flecha de Lima, in 1996. She wore it on two different occasions before her tragic death in 1997. More than two decades later, Prince Harry gave it to his bride to wear for their wedding reception.

Meghan rocked the gold cuff bracelet in 2022 when she accepted the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards as well as during her and Harry’s royal visit to Australia, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga in 2018. Stone estimates that the piece is worth £25,000 ($30,370 USD).

Diana was also seen sporting that gold Cartier Tank Française watch on several occasions. In 2021, the elegant timepiece was worth £17,800 ($23,000 USD) so it’s likely to be worth even more today.